10 tips for a cheap and cheerful holiday

THE summer holiday season is coming, and whilst Ireland is reeling from sky-high food costs and energy price hikes, Irish people are more determined than ever to spend their hard-earned cash on having fun in the sun with demand for flights and holiday packages back to pre-pandemic levels.
Switcher.ie has put together some hot holiday tips for spending wisely whilst holidaying abroad, and our expert, Eoin Clarke comments on how to enjoy a happy holiday without breaking the bank.
It's tempting to book a foreign holiday on impulse when it's cold and wet outside, but take time to explore choices before you buy. Comparison websites and travel portals like SkyScanner or BudgetTravel.ie can help you compare costs and find holiday bargains.
The key to bagging a great value holiday is to be flexible about travel times and open to new horizons. Consider self-catering, travel midweek or off-peak and avoid cities or busy resorts.
Check out discount platforms like Groupon and Living Social for hotel discounts and travel deals. If you're a frequent flyer and use an airline or hotel group regularly, join their loyalty program to earn points and redeem them against future bookings or exclusive travel perks. Some credit cards offer travel rewards too.
One in three Irish consumers have never bought travel insurance, yet it saves so much money and hassle if things go wrong.
If you're spending abroad with foreign cash, you'll get the best deal if you order currency online. Buy in advance and consider locking in the best exchange rates for optimal savings. If you're making a last-minute dash, then an airport bureau de change should be your last resort - An Post and some supermarkets offer far better rates.
Holidaying in Europe means your mobile call plan covers capped data, calls and texts at no extra cost, but avoid getting stung by data roaming charges if you travel outside Europe or breach your data roaming cap.
Chances are you'll store your holiday details, travel tickets and insurance docs on your phone, but may only get a patchy signal or wifi, so download important stuff before you set off. It makes sense to download movies, music and maps in advance too.
Renting a car abroad is expensive but sometimes vital if you've booked a remote destination or plan to tour. Shop around and reserve as soon as possible to get the best prices. Rental car firms may offer optional add-ons at the rental desk to cover the 'excess' charge, but it's often overpriced with hidden clauses, so consider buying car hire excess insurance independently before you go.
Splashing out on restaurant meals and takeaway food can end up eating most of your holiday budget. To save euros, pack a lunch and fill your water bottle before travelling to avoid sky-high airport prices.
The rise of contactless payments means paying by card or mobile is gaining popularity at home and abroad. Its safe, simple and mobile banking apps make it easier than ever to keep track of your holiday spending. Prepaid cards ensure you stick to a preset budget, and digital accounts like Revolut, N26 and Wise offer low or no fee foreign transactions and competitive exchange rates.
Eoin Clarke at Switcher.ie comments: "Everyone needs a break, and a holiday abroad can really lift the spirits, but with everyday costs still rising, it pays to do your homework and plan ahead to get the best deals and reduce holiday spending. Cutting back doesn't mean less fun, but getting things like insurance, mobile roaming and travel money sorted in advance and being flexible about when and where you travel will make your holiday money go further."