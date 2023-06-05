Explainer: How to register a tenancy

LANDLORDS must register residential tenancies with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) every year and update the RTB if information about a tenancy changes.

The RTB uses this information to keep a public register of tenancies, which shows the address of the property and the number of bedrooms. It does not show the identity of the landlord or the tenants, or the amount of rent paid.

What tenancies must be registered?

Under residential tenancies legislation, most privately rented properties must be registered with the RTB. This includes properties rented out by approved housing bodies and student-specific accommodation. It does not apply to business lettings, holiday lettings or owner-occupied accommodation (for example, if you rent a room in your landlord’s home)

What are the rules about registering a tenancy?

Landlords are responsible for registering tenancies. New tenancies must be registered within a month of the start of the tenancy. Then, landlords must register the tenancy every year that the tenancy continues. This must be done within a month of the date of when the tenancy began.

For example, if a new tenancy begins on May 4, 2023, the landlord must register the tenancy by June 3, 2023 (within one month of the tenancy start date).

If the tenancy continues for the next 12 months, the landlord must register the tenancy again by June 3, 2024, and then every year by August 3 while the tenancy continues.

Annual registration has applied since April 4, 2022. The RTB will remind landlords when their tenancy is due for annual registration, if they have up-to-date contact information for the landlord.

How do you register a tenancy with the RTB?

You can register online using the RTB’s new online system. You need to create an RTB online account before you can register a tenancy. You can get information on the RTB’s website about how to do this.

To register a tenancy by post or email, you download the Tenancy Registration Application Form, complete it and send it back to the RTB. You should keep a copy of the form and proof of postage.

If you have questions about the registration process, you can email registrations@rtb.ie.

When a tenancy has been registered and the fees paid, the RTB will send letters to the landlord and tenants confirming that the tenancy has been registered.

What information do you need to register a tenancy?

Private landlords and approved housing bodies must supply the following information when registering:

The address of the rented home

The name, address and PPS Number of the landlord (or registered number, if a company)

The approved housing body (AHB) number, if a housing association

The name and PPS Number of each tenant

A description of the property (for example, a 2-reception, 3-bedroom semi-detached house)

The date the tenancy started

The rent and how often it is paid

The local authority area the property is located in

The term of the lease if it is a fixed-term lease

Whether it is a sub-letting

Building Energy Rating (BER) if applicable

Details of any management company or authorised agent

The RTB website has a checklist of the information you need to provide when registering a tenancy.

The RTB needs additional information when registering student-specific accommodation, so it uses a slightly different process. For more information about registering student-specific accommodation see the RTB’s website or contact your local Citizens Information Centre.

Does the landlord have to do anything if there are changes in rent?

If the amount of rent changes, the landlord must tell the RTB of the change within one month. The RTB can take action (including criminal proceedings) against landlords who do not notify the RTB about changes in rent.

How do you know if a tenancy is registered?

You can view the public register to check your tenancy has been registered. The RTB can take action against landlords who do not register tenancies. Even if your landlord hasn’t registered your tenancy, as a tenant, you can still use the RTB’s dispute resolution service. Landlords can only use this service if they have registered the tenancy.

Are there penalties if the tenancy is not registered in time?

If you are late registering a tenancy, late fees apply for each month the registration is late. However, late fees do not apply for most tenancies at the moment. If you have paid late fees under the new registration system, you will be refunded. Pausing of late fees has been introduced because landlords have had issues registering tenancies using the new annual system. The pausing of late fees does not apply to tenancies in student-specific accommodation.

For more information about late registration fees and the current pausing of these charges, see www.rtb.ie.

Are there penalties for not registering a tenancy with the RTB?

Landlords who do not register a tenancy can be fined up to €4,000 and face imprisonment for up to six months on conviction. A further penalty of €250 for each day of non-registration can be applied. In addition, the landlord will also have to pay the RTB’s legal costs. There is more information about these penalties on the RTB’s website.