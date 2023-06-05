Explainer: How to register a tenancy

- The address of the rented home
- The name, address and PPS Number of the landlord (or registered number, if a company)
- The approved housing body (AHB) number, if a housing association
- The name and PPS Number of each tenant
- A description of the property (for example, a 2-reception, 3-bedroom semi-detached house)
- The date the tenancy started
- The rent and how often it is paid
- The local authority area the property is located in
- The term of the lease if it is a fixed-term lease
- Whether it is a sub-letting
- Building Energy Rating (BER) if applicable
- Details of any management company or authorised agent
- South Munster Citizens Information telephone lines in Cork City are monitored from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. In addition, the Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street is open to the public from 10am to 12.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the Blackpool CIC is open to the public each morning from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. Full details for all Citizens Information Centres and their opening times are available on the website. See https://www.citizensinformation.ie/en/
Read More
-