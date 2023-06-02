All you need to know about passports

Q: What is the quickest way to renew my passport?

The Passport Service processes Passport Online applications as a priority. Applying online is the fastest way of getting your passport.

You can renew online from anywhere in the world, as long as your previous Irish passport is no more than five years out of date. You do not have to verify your identity when renewing your passport using the online service.

You can track the progress of your passport online. In general, adult renewals when all the information on your passport is the same as your previous passport are processed within 10 working days.

If you are renewing using a paper application form through the Post Passport provided by An Post, it will take significantly longer. The current estimated turnaround time for paper applications is eight weeks, but this is not a service guarantee and you are advised not to book flights until you have your passport. This period may be extended at certain times of the year due to increased application numbers.

Once you have made a paper-based application, it cannot normally be expedited and the Passport Office cannot return your supporting documents to you before the application is complete. It is important to note that if you have already submitted a paper application, you cannot apply online.

Updates on services and the latest turnaround times are available on the Passport Service’s website https://www.dfa.ie/passports/

Q. My partner is applying for a Passport for the first time. Can it be done online?

Passport Online is open to all applicants. However, it is important to note that first time applications are complex and require additional time to process. This is because the Passport Office has to verify all documents submitted and to ensure the identity of the applicant.

These applications can take approximately 20 working days to process. To apply on-line, you will need the following:

a digital photograph,

an email address

credit/debit card.

You will need access to a printer for first time applicants and applications for children.

Q. Can I apply for my passport in person at the Passport Office?

The counter service at the Passport Office is mainly designed to help people who need their passports urgently, and don’t have enough time to apply in other ways. In these cases, you should book an appointment with the Passport Office in Cork or Dublin. Applications made in person are more expensive than applying online or through Post Passport

Q. My sister is living abroad. Can she use the online service to renew her passport when she is outside of Ireland?

Q. How much does it cost to apply for a passport?

Standard 10-year, 34-page passport

Passport Online - €75 (+ €5 postage if you live outside Ireland)

Passport Express - €80 (+€9.50 fee)

In person - €95

Large 10-year 66-page passport

Passport Online - €105 ((+ €5 postage if you live outside Ireland)

Passport Express - €110 (+€9.50 fee)

In person - €125

An Post also offers a ‘Family Application’ option where up to four passport applications can be enclosed in one envelope. The additional charge for a Family Application is €16

Q. What happens if I lose my passport or it is stolen?

If you are an Irish citizen living in Ireland and you have lost your Irish passport, or it has been stolen, you must let the Passport Office know immediately and report the loss or theft to the Garda Síochána.

If you lose your passport or it is stolen abroad, you must contact the local police and request a written statement that you have reported the loss of your passport. The Passport Service will not provide you with a new travel document without a police report. In addition you must contact your nearest Irish embassy or consulate. They may be able to give you a replacement passport that will let you finish your trip, or an emergency travel document that will get you home

If you are in a country with is no Irish representation, you may contact an embassy or consulate of another EU member state.

In some cases, the embassy or consulate of another EU Member State may issue you with an EU Emergency Travel Document (ETD).

Q. What happens if I need to renew my passport in an emergency?

A. In the case of an emergency situation such as the death or serious illness of an immediate family member abroad, or for emergency medical treatment of the applicant, you should contact the Passport Services Customer Service Hub. The telephone number for the Customer Service Hub is 01 671 1633

In cases of genuine emergency, the duty officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs can issue an emergency travel document of limited validity. There is a charge of €110 for this out-of-hours emergency service. It is not possible for an emergency travel document to be issued to minors (except in extremely limited circumstances) or first time applicants.

Telephone lines for South Munster Citizens Information in Cork city are monitored from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday-Friday. In addition, the Cork city centre CIC in Cornmarket Street is open to the public from 10am to 12.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the Blackpool CIC is open to the public each morning from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. Full details for all Citizens Information Centres and their opening times are available on our website https://www.citizensinformation.ie/en/