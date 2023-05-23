Mental health: Helping everyone flourish at every stage of their life

EUROPEAN Mental Health Awareness Week (May 22 to 28) gives us an excellent opportunity to check in with our own mental health and the wellbeing of those around us. Talking about mental health encourages us to get support if needed and helps reduce stigma.

The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 is Mentally Healthy Communities. The goal of this week is to increase understanding and learning about mental health in all of our communities, so that everyone can thrive and flourish at every stage of life.

Mental health is a critical aspect of our overall well-being as a society, which is influenced by a variety of factors such as our communities, schools, workplaces, and home life.

It is crucial that we prioritise mental health in all aspects of our lives, to ensure that we have the tools and support we need to maintain good mental health and well-being. By fostering mental health education and awareness in these various settings, we can build a more mentally healthy and resilient society.

For example, anxiety is a common emotion that we may experience in various situations, such as starting a new job or school, going on a date, or visiting the dentist. While anxiety can be uncomfortable and lead to physical symptoms like sweating or an increased heart rate, it typically subsides as we become more familiar with the situation or as time passes.

However, in some cases, anxiety and difficult feelings may persist for an extended period of time, particularly in response to ongoing challenges such as illness, relationship issues, financial stress, or societal conflicts.

Experiencing these feelings can be exhausting and can very much undermine our confidence and enthusiasm for life. It can affect our sleep, leaving us worn out, irritable and struggling to concentrate. It can also lead to symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension and stomach problems.

There are plenty of different ways of coping with these feelings, and it is possible to manage anxiety and other difficult feelings and improve quality of life. It is important to try things out and see what combination of methods works best for each of us.

Some of the coping tools are:

1. Connect - anxiety can be much worse in isolation. Reach out to a friend or loved one for company and support. There are also several excellent support organisations who offer solace to those who are experiencing loneliness.

2. Breathe - practicing breathing methods can help reduce anxiety and stress over time. One example is the 4-7-8 breathing method, where you inhale for a count of 4, hold your breath for a count of 7, and exhale for a count of 8 to promote relaxation and reduce stress. There are also apps and videos online, available free of charge, to help you with this practice.

3. Mindfulness and meditation are practices that also support anxiety and stress reduction. There are plenty of free resources available online to get you started.

4. Move - even a little gentle exercise of any kind can help boost our mood and reduce anxiety. Try something that you think you might enjoy and ask someone else along if that helps.

5. Go outside - being in nature can be very beneficial, improving mood, reducing stress, and supporting sleep.

6. Sleep - try to get good quality rest, and even if your sleep is impacted, make sure you are as comfortable as possible, wherever you are resting.

7. Eat - aim for a balanced diet as much as possible. Our digestive system has an important role in our mental health. Manage your caffeine intake to support sleep. Avoid an excess of alcohol.

8. Write - keep a diary of what is troubling you and how you have coped. Each day write at least one good thing about you, the person you are and what you have achieved that day.

9. Challenge your anxious thoughts - Ask yourself how realistic is this fear? Is there any evidence for this fear? Is there any other way of looking at this situation? There are free CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) resources such as Mindshift available online which may be helpful in managing anxious thinking.

10. Professional help - If you’re seeking a trained professional to help manage your anxiety, you can explore the directory of accredited counselors and psychotherapists on the IACP website at iacp.ie or your GP can also recommend medical treatment if necessary.

If someone in your life is experiencing anxiety, you can support them by listening to them, being patient with them, and taking their concerns seriously.

If you’ve been affected by anything in this article and need support, there are professionals available to help.

You can find qualified counselors and psychotherapists on the IACP website at iacp.ie who can provide information and assistance with managing your feelings.

About the author: Cliodhna Ryan is an experienced counsellor and accredited member of the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP)