Giant mural of iconic Cork beauty spot painted on garden wall

VERY few people can open their curtains of a morning and take in one of the most iconic views in Cork - the stunning lake and mountains of Gougane Barra and its famous spiritual landmark, St Finbarr’s Oratory.

But Corkman Paul O’Donoghue can now do just that, after commissioning a beautiful, giant image of the scene to be painted on a wall in the garden of his home in Cork city.

The artwork covers an area that is 21 square yards (17.5 metres) long and more than 10ft (3 metres) high, and took local artist Keith Anderson two weeks to complete.

The mural in Friars Walk must count as one of the most unusual works of art in a city that has embraced various forms in recent years and is fast gaining a reputation for its colourful murals, artwork, and even graffiti.

The difference is, this one is in a private setting, rather than in the public arena.

Paul is having the house renovated and came up with the idea of a giant mural of Gougane Barra there, featuring Finbarr’s Oratory.

The Oratory dates to the 19th century, but the history of the site goes back to the 6th century, when St Finbarr is said to have lived on the island on the lake, near the source of the River Lee, before following the river to the sea and founding Cork city.

This job was a little different from the usual splash-about wall painting chores carried out by people like me in the spring and summer! So, Paul called in renowned local artist Anderson

Keith, who lives in Glanmire, explained: “Paul moved into a house in Friars Walk, and had the idea while renovating that he had a large back wall, and he would love one of my paintings to be created on it.”

Paul is a big fan of the Cork artist William Harrington, and a few years ago he asked Keith to paint a picture of him. He was delighted with the result, and decided that Keith would be the ideal person to ask to paint the mural of Gougane Barra.

“I was a little nervous starting it as I had never done anything of this scale before,” admits Keith, “but it couldn’t have gone any better and it exceeded both our expectations. I’m super-happy with how it turned out.

“Is this the largest painting of Gougane Barra ever done?

“These type of commissions are definitely something I would like to do a lot more of in the future.”

Keith visited the house on and off for a fortnight for hours at a time, getting engrossed in the work. He explains: “Often with painting, less is more, and I spent a lot of time stepping back and assessing the work as I went along.”

The artist explained that the mural was done with high grade outdoor masonry paint and was given two coats of sealer. “The wall was given an undercoat and primed and then I just painted straight onto it,” he added.

Keith painted the cover artwork for the Holly Bough in 2021, showing the South Gate Bridge and St Fin Barre’s Cathedral.

A self-taught artist who gave up a career in the construction industry to pursue it, he is perhaps best known for his remarkable and painstakingly accurate oil painting cityscapes of Cork.

His other works of renown include portraits of Roy Keane, David Bowie, and Mike Tyson.

Now Keith can add Gougane Barra to that list, although, when asked if he is a regular visitor to the stunning beauty spot, he admitted: “I’ve never been! I will have to take a trip out some time!”

I point out to him that many Cork people probably never get to visit tourist locations that are under their nose, and the proud Corkman agrees and adds: “I’ve never been up the tower of Shandon either.”

Keith holds workshops in Cork for would-be painters - currently, he is based in a room at Douglas Hall.

The classes cost €120 and are spread over five weeks, or over a weekend workshop.

He tasks his charges with producing their own oil painting during the course, and says: “The reach of the classes has been incredible, and those taking part are of varying abilities, but all of them get something out of it.”

“I’m obsessed with making each painting better than the last.”

