Helping teens find balance with tech

Finding their five-a-day
When is screen time ‘good’ screen time?
Tech for good: 6 apps and websites to help teens learn and create
How much is too much?
Finding balance with screens as a family
Help them change their screen settings
They’re finding it hard to concentrate on off-screen activities like reading and writing
They have a meltdown when separated from their phone
They avoid spending time in-person with friends and family
No phones at the dinner table! Family meals are an important time for everyone to bond and connect with each other. You can choose any meal that works – breakfast or dinner tend to be easiest for everyone to get together.
Chat about how screen addiction affects their role models. Clinical Psychologist, Dr Louise Egan, says it’s a good idea to listen to podcasts and watch documentaries with your teen on how screen addiction affects celebrities and role models. This way, the conversation around ‘screen time’ doesn’t just revolve around parents nagging them about it. You can chat about the podcasts and films afterwards to see what they thought.
Design a screen time routine with them. Instead of banning their phones, Dr Egan says you can help them put together a weekly routine that includes screens. It might look like this: socialising, studying, being helpful at home – and screen time for balance. You can work out the details together. The American Academy of Paediatrics has a screen time calculator you can use to work out the right balance for your family.
Plan fun activities. It’s easy to fall into the same old routine on the sofa. If you plan to go to a museum, or sign them up for activities they enjoy after school – it’ll be less screen time.
Encourage their passions (even if it’s gaming). If asking your teen to stop gaming feels like an uphill battle, Dr Egan suggests turning their obsession into something positive. An Easter holiday course on gaming design or coding could get them excited about a career path.
No screens before bed. Entrepreneur Ariana Huffington swears by “putting her phone to bed” in the evening and keeping her room phone-free to help her wind down and sleep better.