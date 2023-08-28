Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 20:23

Kiltha Óg survive late scare to defeat Carrigaline in U15 P2HC

The east Cork side got the better of Carrigaline again in what was a repeat of their P2 Féile final
Kiltha Óg survive late scare to defeat Carrigaline in U15 P2HC

Kiltha Óg captain Charlie Howard and players celebrate after defeating Carrigaline in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 U15 HC final at the Mardyke. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

Kiltha Óg 4-13 Carrigaline 3-13 

Kiltha Óg edged out Carrigaline in a seven-goal thriller at the Mardyke to win the U15 Premier 2 Championship on Monday evening.

The action packed first half saw Kiltha lead after scoring four goals, but Carrigaline remained in touch with two of their own.

After finally getting on top in the second half, Carrig came agonisingly close to getting the win when they found a late goal to bring them within three, but they couldn’t break through the Kiltha backs who were excellent throughout.

The game opened up with a flurry of goals, as Carrigaline drew blood first. Cillian Murphy found himself through on goal and attempted to bat the sliotar in, but goalkeeper Jack Carlton did an excellent job of stopping him. However, he couldn’t prevent the follow up as Conor Murphy was there to volley it in.

Kiltha Óg found a response two minutes later as Mark Cody replied with a great goal, before managing his brace 20 seconds later after capitalising on a mistake at the back from Carrigaline, and pulled on the ball and raising a green flag.

Kiltha Óg's Ben Cooney shoots past Carrigaline's Fionn Walsh during the Rebel Óg. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Kiltha Óg's Ben Cooney shoots past Carrigaline's Fionn Walsh during the Rebel Óg. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Great scores from Conor Murphy for Carrig and Charlie Howard for Kiltha had it 2-1 to 1-2 in favour of the east Cork side after 11 minutes.

The teams twice traded fine scores before Ben Cooney got Kiltha’s third goal, as he produced a fine run before drilling it across goal and into the roof of the net.

Laverty leapt high to try and prevent a Kiltha point, but he knocked it down to Rory Lynch, who made no mistake in scoring a fourth goal for the team in red and green.

Carrigaline got one back a minute later though, as Carlton spilled Fionn Walsh’s effort into his own net. By the interval Kiltha led by five, with 4-5 to Carrig’s 2-6.

Kiltha’s Ben Cooney got the score of the game early in the second when he turned Diarmuid O’Beolain and pointed from range. Fionn Walsh responded with an even better score from his solo run and long-range strike.

Carrigaline's Charlie Hanratty breaks from Kiltha Óg's Finn Conaughton and Mark O'Mahony. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Carrigaline's Charlie Hanratty breaks from Kiltha Óg's Finn Conaughton and Mark O'Mahony. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Carrigaline eventually came to life, scoring four points from play without reply to take them within a score, but Kiltha steadied the ship, and got four points of their own to restore their advantage with nine to go.

Matthew Kiernan’s 57th minute goal handed Carrig a lifeline, but as in the Féile final between the two, they couldn’t turn it around.

Scorers for Kiltha Óg: M Cody 2-4 (0-3 f), B Cooney 1-2, C Howard 0-4, R Lynch 1-0, E Connolly 0-2, C Smiddy 0-1.

Carrigaline: Conor Murphy 1-2, F Walsh 1-1, C Hanratty 0-3 (0-2 f), M Kiernan 1-0, J Murphy, D Carroll 0-2 each, O Lynch, R Murphy (f), D Fehily 0-1 each.

KILTHA ÓG: J Carlton; J Clifford, D Ronayne, M O’Mahony; J O’Neill, F Connaughton, K Geaney; R Lynch, C Smiddy; B Cooney, C Howard, N Leahy; E Connolly, A Ahern, M Cody.

Sub: T Casey for Leahy (43).

CARRIGALINE: T Laverty; M Kiernan, S Collins, A Sanchez; D O’Beolain, R Murphy, J Scannell; O Lynch, M Kiernan; D Fehily, C Hanratty, F Walsh; J Murphy, Conor Murphy, Cillian Murphy.

Subs: D Carroll for Sanchez (21), C Kehoe for O’Beolain (37, inj), C Spillane for Cillian Murphy (39), Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

More in this section

Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone
Shane Keegan: "We need to make Colman's a fortress from now until the end of the season" Shane Keegan: "We need to make Colman's a fortress from now until the end of the season"
The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up
#Hurling#Cork GAArebel og
<p>Cork County Board vice-chairperson Pat Horgan (left) at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Nemo Rangers captain Alan O'Donovan and Harry Canning, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan </p>

No change in scoring difference rules for this year's Cork championships 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more