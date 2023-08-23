Cork runner Louise Shanahan finishes fifth in World Championship heats

LEEVALE'S Louise Shanahan bowed out of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday morning, with her 2:00:66 fifth place finish in the heats of the 800m not enough to progress to the next round of competition.

The 26-year-old, who overcame early season injuries to win the national title last month with the second-fastest time of her career, worked her way into the race after the bell and looked set for fourth before being pipped by Romania's Claudia Bobocea.

The Tokyo Olympian was well positioned throughout but a sharp increase of pace with 200m to go meant the three-time-national outdoor 800m champion could not get close enough to unleash her customary fast-finishing-kick for home.

The Cambridge University student, who is set to complete her PhD in quantum physics in December, looks set to continue her season as she builds towards Paris 2024.