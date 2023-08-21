Camogie: Inniscarra's goals secure opening win against Ballygarvan

Inniscarra 3-10 Ballygarvan 0-7

GOALS were key for Inniscarra as they held off the challenge of a young and spirited Ballygarvan side in the SE Systems Senior Camogie clash in Castle Road.

Eimear O'Reilly batted the opening goal 15 minutes in to give her side a four-point advantage though Ballygarvan had hit five wides in a row before either side added to Ellen Crowley’s opening point for Inniscarra.

Ballygarvan, with Cork senior Izzie O'Regan dropping back into defence, soaked up early Scarra pressure but lost young and effective corner-back Elsie Carey with a knee injury and it unsettled them. They opened their account with a Cliona O'Leary free and they troubled the Inniscarra defence, which had to be at its best to deny Ballygarvan goals on two occasions.

As play swung from end to end, Scarra began to gain a grip and four points without reply opened up a seven-point lead before Jennifer Sheehy had two back for Ballygarvan.

Ballygarvan's Rachel O'Regan controls the sliotar ahead of Inniscarra's Aoife O'Leary. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Caitlin Looney first-timed Aileen Sheehan’s sideline to the net, a killer blow for Ballygarvan as it came on the half-time whistle as they trailed 2-5 to 0-3.

Izzie O'Regan had a Ballygarvan point on the resumption but, aided by the wind, Inniscarra began to wear them down. Sheehan and Aine O'Regan struck points before sub Aoife Power, with her first touch, made no mistake to grab the third goal.

Ballygarvan battled hard and running at the Inniscarra defence won frees. Jennifer Sheehy converted three but the final say was with Sheehan and O'Regan sealed it for Scarra with a couple of late scores to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Scorers for Inniscarra: A Sheehan 0-5, A O'Regan 0-4 (0-2 f), E O'Reilly, C Looney, A Power 1-0 each, E Crowley 0-1.

Ballygarvan: J Sheehy 0-5 f, C O'Leary 0-2 (0-1 f), I O'Regan 0-1.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; G O'Leary, C Ring, A O'Leary; A O'Regan, E Looney, A Kavanagh; I Golden, S O'Callaghan; E O'Reilly, A Sheehan, C Looney; E Crowley, R Quigley, R Murphy.

Subs: B Holland for S O'Callaghan (38), A Power for C Looney (40), L Desmond for R Quigley (42), A Lotty for R Murphy (47), J Burke for A Kavanagh (50).

BALLYGARVAN: S Ahern; S Lyons, E O’Regan, E Casey; S O'Donovan, C O'Leary, S J Brady; I O'Regan, T Crowley; R O'Regan, M Buckley, C Bowen; J Sheehy Crowley, L Casey.

Subs: S Fitzgerald for E Casey (inj 20), R O'Keeffe for R Crowley (42), E Kelleher for T Crowley (49), K Hurley for M Buckley (53).

Referee: John O'Leary (Mallow).