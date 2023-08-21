Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 21:22

Camogie: Inniscarra's goals secure opening win against Ballygarvan

Scarra raised three green flags at Castle Road while Aileen Sheehan clipped 0-5 from play
Camogie: Inniscarra's goals secure opening win against Ballygarvan

Goalmouth scramble as Inniscarra's Ciara Ring (right) clears the sliothar away from Ballygarvan's Tara Crowley during the SE Systems Camogie Championship tie in Castle Road. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mary Newman

Inniscarra 3-10 Ballygarvan 0-7 

GOALS were key for Inniscarra as they held off the challenge of a young and spirited Ballygarvan side in the SE Systems Senior Camogie clash in Castle Road.

Eimear O'Reilly batted the opening goal 15 minutes in to give her side a four-point advantage though Ballygarvan had hit five wides in a row before either side added to Ellen Crowley’s opening point for Inniscarra.

Ballygarvan, with Cork senior Izzie O'Regan dropping back into defence, soaked up early Scarra pressure but lost young and effective corner-back Elsie Carey with a knee injury and it unsettled them. They opened their account with a Cliona O'Leary free and they troubled the Inniscarra defence, which had to be at its best to deny Ballygarvan goals on two occasions.

As play swung from end to end, Scarra began to gain a grip and four points without reply opened up a seven-point lead before Jennifer Sheehy had two back for Ballygarvan.

Ballygarvan's Rachel O'Regan controls the sliotar ahead of Inniscarra's Aoife O'Leary. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Ballygarvan's Rachel O'Regan controls the sliotar ahead of Inniscarra's Aoife O'Leary. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Caitlin Looney first-timed Aileen Sheehan’s sideline to the net, a killer blow for Ballygarvan as it came on the half-time whistle as they trailed 2-5 to 0-3.

Izzie O'Regan had a Ballygarvan point on the resumption but, aided by the wind,  Inniscarra began to wear them down. Sheehan and Aine O'Regan struck points before sub Aoife Power, with her first touch, made no mistake to grab the third goal.

Ballygarvan battled hard and running at the Inniscarra defence won frees. Jennifer Sheehy converted three but the final say was with Sheehan and O'Regan sealed it for Scarra with a couple of late scores to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Scorers for Inniscarra: A Sheehan 0-5, A O'Regan 0-4 (0-2 f), E O'Reilly, C Looney, A Power 1-0 each, E Crowley 0-1.

Ballygarvan: J Sheehy 0-5 f, C O'Leary 0-2 (0-1 f), I O'Regan 0-1.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; G O'Leary, C Ring, A O'Leary; A O'Regan, E Looney, A Kavanagh; I Golden, S O'Callaghan; E O'Reilly, A Sheehan, C Looney; E Crowley, R Quigley, R Murphy.

Subs: B Holland for S O'Callaghan (38), A Power for C Looney (40), L Desmond for R Quigley (42), A Lotty for R Murphy (47), J Burke for A Kavanagh (50).

BALLYGARVAN: S Ahern; S Lyons, E O’Regan, E Casey; S O'Donovan, C O'Leary, S J Brady; I O'Regan, T Crowley; R O'Regan, M Buckley, C Bowen; J Sheehy Crowley, L Casey.

Subs: S Fitzgerald for E Casey (inj 20), R O'Keeffe for R Crowley (42), E Kelleher for T Crowley (49), K Hurley for M Buckley (53).

Referee: John O'Leary (Mallow).

More in this section

Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
St Patrick’s CYFC vs Wilton United - FAI Women’s Amateur Shield Final 2023 Goals from Lydia Looney and Barbara O’Connell help Wilton United land FAI trophy
#Camogie
Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw

Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more