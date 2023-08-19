Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 22:17

Conor Corbett fires Clyda Rovers to Kiskeam win despite red card

Cork senior star landed 0-5 before getting send off late on as tempers flared
Clyda Rovers' Conor Corbett is challenged by Kiskeam's Kieran O'Connor. Picture: David Creedon

John Tarrant

Clyda Rovers 1-11 Kiskeam 1-6 

CLYDA Rovers picked up a much-needed win in the Bon Secours SAFC with five points to spare over Kiskeam in a closely fought encounter at Kanturk on Saturday evening.

The Avondhu men performed with an intensity and purpose that ultimately proved too much for Kiskeam to cope with. By doing so, Clyda roused themselves in the wake of losing their opening contest by the minimum to Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh.

At crucial junctions, there was more shape to Clyda’s endeavour and their quick reaction to the breaking ball was rewarded on a crucial goal in the 39th min from Kevin Graham following a sweeping move. 

At times, tempers rose culminating in a second yellow card for inter-county star Conor Corbett yet it failed to limit Clyda who produced a more workmanlike showing over the hour.

From a tame opening quarter, Kiskeam got the ball rolling, Thomas Casey pointing from a placed ball. However, Clyda brought a decent response, the accurate Daniel O’Callaghan on target with three consecutive frees.

The initial score off play surfaced in the 17th min from Corbett with David Walsh added to the tally. Trailing 0-5 to 0-1, Kiskeam bridged a barren spell, roused by a cracking goal from Casey on cutting in from the endline to drill home.

Michael Herlihy of Clyda jumps for the dropping ball. Picture: David Creedon
Michael Herlihy of Clyda jumps for the dropping ball. Picture: David Creedon

Briefly, the Clyda defence looked in disarray, Kiskeam might well have added a second goal only for the post to deny Anthony Dennehy. Clyda got to grips with the situation, a Corbett free helped secure a 0-6 to 1-2 advantage at the interval.

Right from the restart, Clyda delivered their game plan correctly through the workrate of Seán Kelly, Paudie Kissane, Gary Deane and Walsh. Well-taken points from Corbett and Cian O’Sullivan preceded a brilliantly executed goal, Deane delivered from outfield and a clever flick from target man O’Callaghan placed Graham for an exquisite finish and a clear 1-10 to 1-3 grip.

In fairness, Kiskeam without Seán Meehan attempted to play their way back into the contest, Thomas Casey and substitute Seán O’Sullivan delivering much-needed points. A goal was needed but Clyda held a solid defensive formation on view, not found wanting on hoovering up the ball and clearing the danger.

At times a feisty affair surfaced with a number of yellow cards branded culminating on a second yellow for Corbett. However, Clyda weren’t distracted, holding enough in reserve to claim the deserved spoils.

Victory sets up Clyda nicely for a meeting against Newmarket in the concluding group game while Kiskeam need a return on a meeting with Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaihh to ease relegation fears.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: C Corbett 0-5 (0-2 f), D O’Callaghan 0-4 f, K Graham 1-0, C O’Sullivan, D Walsh 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: T Casey 1-2 (0-2 f), S O’Sullivan 0-2, D Fitzgerald (f), M Herlihy 0-1 each.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, S Kelly, C Kenny; M Forde, B O’Connor, C O’Sullivan; D Walsh, G Deane; K Graham, C Corbett, N Hanley; E Walsh, D O’Callaghan, P Kissane.

Subs: D Buckley for M Forde (3 inj), C Flanagan for B O’Connor (41), B Nyhan for K Graham (50), C Buckley for E Walsh (54).

KISKEAM: A Casey; J Daly, J O’Connor, D Linehan; AJ O’Connor, K O’Connor, Michael Casey; T Dennehy, T Casey; Maurice Casey, D Fitzgerald, E Daly; D Scannell, G Casey, A Dennehy.

Subs: S O’Riordan for D Scannell (h-t), S O’Sullivan for G Casey (43), S Carroll for D Fitzgerald (51), M Herlihy for M Casey(54).

Referee: C Nolan (Bishopstown)

