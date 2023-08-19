Newcestown hang on against Ilen Rovers for key SAFC win

Newcestown 0-14 Ilen Rovers 1-9

NEWCESTOWN held off Ilen Rovers to gain a vital Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC victory at a rain-lashed Rossmore last Saturday evening.

The dual senior club got their football campaign back on track by overcoming an Ilen Rovers side now in relegation trouble.

Newcestown’s previous Group C defeat to Dohenys raised the stakes ahead of Saturday’s showdown with an opponent who lost their championship curtain-raiser to Bishopstown.

Newcestown led, despite awful weather conditions, 0-10 to 0-4 at the interval but a Conor Harrington goal gave Rovers hope immediately after the restart. Despite being outscored 1-5 to 0-4 during a tight second period, Newcestown held on to win by two points.

The last two clubs to be relegated from the Premier SFC began at a frantic pace with Sean O’Donovan and David Buckley exchanging frees inside the first two minutes. Newcestown enjoyed the brighter start, thanks to a strong wind, and moved three clear courtesy of Richard O’Sullivan, Niall Kelly and another Buckley free.

Struggling to make an impact amid torrential showers, Ilen tightened up at the back and reduced the deficit to a point. Newcestown goalkeeper Christopher White tipped a Michael Sheehy effort over the crossbar and Alan Holland split the posts.

Ilen would not score again until first-half injury-time however, as Newcestown, adapting better to the difficult conditions, repeatedly punished their opponents' defensive indiscretions.

Niall Kelly converted a pair of frees and David Buckley added another to make it 0-7 to 0-3.

Richard O’Sullivan saw a goal opportunity superbly saved by Damian O’Sullivan but two cracking Colm Dineen efforts and a Niall Kelly free completed a commanding Newcestown opening half display. Alan Holland replied for Rovers but changed ends six points in arrears.

Newcestown's Gearoid O'Donovan tackling Ilen Rovers' Alan Holland. Picture: Denis Boyle

The second half exploded into life when Conor Harrington connected with a long Alan Holland delivery and found the net to make it 0-10 to 1-4.

Bouyed by that goal, Dan Mac Eoin landed two magnificent efforts to push Ilen with two after David Buckley fisted over.

Chances came thick and fast during a frenetic closing quarter as Luke Meade had a goal-bound effort brilliantly saved by Damian O’Sullivan.

Another Buckley free restored his team’s 3-point advantage but once again Ilen responded as Mac Eoin (free) scored.

Damian O’Sullivan came to his side’s rescue with another stop before David Buckley and Alan Holland exchanged points.

Mac Eoin’s fourth score left the bare minimum between the sides a minute from full-time, but Newcestown held their nerve. Moving the ball down the opposite end, Edmund Kenneally fired over to secure a hard-fought victory.

An important win for Newcestown but for Rovers, victory in their final Group C clash against Dohenys is now essential to avoid the prospect of a second relegation play-off in as many years.

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley 0-6 (0-4 f), N Kelly 0-4 (0-3 f), C Dineen 0-2, R O’Sullivan, E Kenneally 0-1 each.

I len Rovers: D Mac Eoin 0-4 (0-1 f), A Holland 0-3, C Harrington 1-0, S O’Donovan (f), M Sheehy 0-1 each.

NEWCESTOWN: C White; C O’Donovan, C Twomey, G O’Donovan; N Murray, M McSweeney, J Kelleher; C Dineen, L Meade (c); C Goggin, T Twomey, R O’Sullivan; N Kelly, D Buckley, S O’Donovan.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for C Goggin (48), E Kenneally for T Twomey (48).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; S O’Shea, S Minihane, A Holland; C O’Driscoll, J Collins (c), D Collins; Peadar O’Drisoll, Peter O’Driscoll; D O’Driscoll, S O’Donovan, D Hegarty, D MacEoin, M Sheehy, C Harrington.

Sub: K O’Driscoll for C Harrington (56, inj).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).