Ramblers amble on to MSC final victory over struggling neighbours Cork City

City choose to field a young side when you thought they would have played their first team to rebuild confidence and get a badly needed win and a trophy to boost confidence ahead of the Waterford cup tie on Friday
Cobh Ramblers celebrate in retaining the Munster Senior Cup following their victory over Cork City in the final played in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Graham Cummins

Cork City 1

Cobh Ramblers 3

COBH Ramblers retained the Munster Senior Cup after defeating local rivals Cork City at Turners Cross last night.

In a repeat of last year’s final, it was Ramblers who once again came out on top.

Goals from Dale Holland, Jake Hegarty, and Adrian Thibaut helped Ramblers claim the bragging rights with Tunde Owolabi getting on the score sheet for the Rebel Army.

There were a host of changes for both sides, with City making 11 alterations from the team that faced UCD in the league three days earlier.

Cobh Ramblers joint captains Jason Abbot and Dale Holland pictured with the Munster Senior Cup following their teams 3-1 win over Cork City in the final played in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Cobh Ramblers joint captains Jason Abbot and Dale Holland pictured with the Munster Senior Cup following their teams 3-1 win over Cork City in the final played in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

There was, however, a place for Ruairi Keating in City’s starting line-up in the hope of having him match fit for Friday’s FAI cup clash against Waterford.

Ramblers made eight changes to the side that drew with Bray Wanderers, with Cian Browne, Brendan Fairhill, and Mikie Rowe the survivors.

It was a positive start from both sides. City and Ramblers were keen to keep the ball on the deck, with the former probably more successful.

A number of City’s younger players were shining early on, in particular winger Josh Fitzpatrick, who had two good opportunities to open the scoring but failed to find a way past Darragh Burke.

It was evident that players were much more relaxed in the game than they would perhaps be if it were a league clash as they were more willing to risk playing out from the back.

At times, it was too casual and City should have been punished when Ramblers forced them into a mistake. However, John O’Donovan made a fantastic recovery run to bail his teammates out.

Ramblers took the lead through a wonder-goal from former City player Holland.

The midfielder collected the ball 25 yards from goal before beautifully striking the ball in the top corner of the City net, giving Jimmy Corcoran little chance.

Ramblers had Burke to thank for maintaining their lead when he produced an excellent stop to prevent Owolabi from levelling the contest.

Cobh Ramblers Liam Kervick manages to keep the ball away from Cork City's Colin Henderson during the Munster Senior Cup Final in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Cobh Ramblers Liam Kervick manages to keep the ball away from Cork City's Colin Henderson during the Munster Senior Cup Final in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The same player threatened again later in the half, but after doing well to create the opening for himself, he lacked the calmness needed and overran the ball allowing Burke to gather it.

Ramblers doubled their lead just 36 seconds after the interval. Thibaut did well to get past Colin Henderson before perfectly placing a cross to Hegarty, which the striker volleyed home.

Keating came close to getting his side back into the game when he got across Franhill at the front post but the defender did just about enough to force the striker to head wide.

City did manage to half the deficit when Jaze Kabia’s deflected effort dropped to Owolabi inside the area, and this time the Belgian was able to convert past Burke. It was a good finish from Owolabi, making it look much more simple than it was.

Cork City's Babatunde Owolabi and Charlie O'Brien from Cobh Ramblers chase after a loose ball during the Munster Senior Cup Final in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Cork City's Babatunde Owolabi and Charlie O'Brien from Cobh Ramblers chase after a loose ball during the Munster Senior Cup Final in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

However, Ramblers restored their two-goal lead after a delightful pass from Luke Desmond to Hegarty caught out a pressing City. His shot was saved by Corcoran before Thibaut followed up to place the ball into the net.

Cork City: Corcoran; Walker, Henderson, Bailey, O’Sullivan, O’Donovan; Healy (Worman 57), O’Sullivan (Stanulevicius 57), Crowe, Fitzpatrick (Umeh 81), Owolabi; Keating (Kabia 57).

Cobh Ramblers: Burke, Browne, Eguaibor, Franhill, C O’Brien (T O’Brien 66); Desmond (Cummins 90), Holland, O’Sullivan Connell (McCarthy 89), Rowe (Abbot 78); Hegarty, Kervick (Thibaut 26).

Referee: C Sheehan

