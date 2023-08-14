Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 07:15

Intermediate A and Premier Junior hurling round-up: Olan O'Donovan stars as Barryroe secure top spot

Goals key as Lisgoold edge Aghada in key IAHC clash
Intermediate A and Premier Junior hurling round-up: Olan O'Donovan stars as Barryroe secure top spot

Olan O'Donovan - seen here in football action for Clonakilty Community College - scored 1-5 as Barryroe beat Kilbrittain. Picture: Larry Cummins

Denis Hurley

BARRYROE’S topping of Group B of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC is all the more impressive considering their results in recent years.

Having finished bottom of their group in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Lower IHC in 2020 and 2021 – beating Ballymartle in the relegation play-off in the first of those years – the West Cork club showed some improvement in the newly renamed Premier JHC in 2022 as they came third in their section behind neighbours Kilbrittain and Milford.

Drawn with those two again and Ballygarvan, who won Division 6 of the RedFM Hurling League this year, Barryroe faced a tough task but they following last weekend’s opening win over Ballygarvan with a 1-14 to 2-9 win over Kilbrittain in Clonakilty on Saturday evening.

A tally of 1-5 from Olan O’Donovan was key for Barryroe, who led by 1-9 to 0-5 at half-time. Though a pair of Philip Wall goals brought Kilbrittain level in the second half, they couldn’t forge ahead and Barryroe had the stronger finish.

Olan O'Donovan - seen here in football action for Clonakilty Community College - scored 1-5 as Barryroe beat Kilbrittain. Picture: Larry Cummins
Olan O'Donovan - seen here in football action for Clonakilty Community College - scored 1-5 as Barryroe beat Kilbrittain. Picture: Larry Cummins

The win leaves Barryroe on four points but, even if they were to lose to Milford in their last game, they would have head-to-head advantage over the winner of Ballygarvan-Kilbrittain. Ballygarvan got off the mark with a 1-20 to 2-15 win over Milford in Grenagh, Piaras O’Halloran scoring 1-2.

In Group A, the hopes of last year’s beaten finalists Tracton are hanging by a thread after defeat to Glen Rovers at Ballymaw, 0-22 to 2-14. 

Tracton must beat Erin’s Own in their last match and hope table-toppers the Glen see off Argideen Rangers, with a scoring difference turnaround also needed. Erin’s Own beat Argideen by 2-12 to 1-13 in Cloughduv.

Group C is finely poised. Russell Rovers got off the mark with a 3-17 to 0-11 win over St Finbarr’s in Cobh, while Meelin and St Catherine’s, who won their first games, drew in Kildorrery, Meeling hitting 1-20 to their opponents’ 3-14.

CLEAR

At intermediate A level, Aghabullogue and Lisgoold moved clear in Group A after opening-round draws. The Coachford side were 2-22 to 1-14 winners over Youghal at Páirc Uí Rinn while Lisgoold squeezed past Aghada by 2-17 to 0-22 in Durgourney.

It’s a similar situation in Group B, which also had a pair of draws to start with. After the weekend, Mayfield and Blackrock share the summit on three points each while Sarsfields and Kildorrery have a point each.

Blackrock got the better of Sars in Páirc Uí Rinn, 1-19 to 1-16 the score, while goals were key as Mayfield defeated Kildorrery by 3-16 to 0-21.

Group C is cut and dried, with Midleton and last year’s premier junior champions Ballygiblin assured of progression. They made it two wins from two each as the Magpies got past Douglas on a 0-15 to 0-14 scoreline in Bandon while Ballygiblin enjoyed a 1-19 to 2-12 victory against Douglas in Blarney. It was their 13th straight win in Cork championship hurling and means that the clash of the top two in three weeks will determine top spot and possibly pave the way for an automatic semi-final place.

Read More

Analysis: How Midleton overcame Conor Lehane's injury to power past Glen Rovers

More in this section

2023 Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show - Sport Ireland Classic Shane Sweetnam wins Sport Ireland Classic on opening day of the Dublin Horse Show
Analysis: How Midleton overcame Conor Lehane's injury to power past Glen Rovers Analysis: How Midleton overcame Conor Lehane's injury to power past Glen Rovers
Everton girls academy going from strength to strength Everton girls academy going from strength to strength
Cork GAA
Cork v Monaghan - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final

All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains to be honoured at 2023 TG4 All-Ireland finals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more