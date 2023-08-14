Intermediate A and Premier Junior hurling round-up: Olan O'Donovan stars as Barryroe secure top spot

BARRYROE’S topping of Group B of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC is all the more impressive considering their results in recent years.

Having finished bottom of their group in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Lower IHC in 2020 and 2021 – beating Ballymartle in the relegation play-off in the first of those years – the West Cork club showed some improvement in the newly renamed Premier JHC in 2022 as they came third in their section behind neighbours Kilbrittain and Milford.

Drawn with those two again and Ballygarvan, who won Division 6 of the RedFM Hurling League this year, Barryroe faced a tough task but they following last weekend’s opening win over Ballygarvan with a 1-14 to 2-9 win over Kilbrittain in Clonakilty on Saturday evening.

A tally of 1-5 from Olan O’Donovan was key for Barryroe, who led by 1-9 to 0-5 at half-time. Though a pair of Philip Wall goals brought Kilbrittain level in the second half, they couldn’t forge ahead and Barryroe had the stronger finish.

Olan O'Donovan - seen here in football action for Clonakilty Community College - scored 1-5 as Barryroe beat Kilbrittain. Picture: Larry Cummins

The win leaves Barryroe on four points but, even if they were to lose to Milford in their last game, they would have head-to-head advantage over the winner of Ballygarvan-Kilbrittain. Ballygarvan got off the mark with a 1-20 to 2-15 win over Milford in Grenagh, Piaras O’Halloran scoring 1-2.

In Group A, the hopes of last year’s beaten finalists Tracton are hanging by a thread after defeat to Glen Rovers at Ballymaw, 0-22 to 2-14.

Tracton must beat Erin’s Own in their last match and hope table-toppers the Glen see off Argideen Rangers, with a scoring difference turnaround also needed. Erin’s Own beat Argideen by 2-12 to 1-13 in Cloughduv.

Group C is finely poised. Russell Rovers got off the mark with a 3-17 to 0-11 win over St Finbarr’s in Cobh, while Meelin and St Catherine’s, who won their first games, drew in Kildorrery, Meeling hitting 1-20 to their opponents’ 3-14.

At intermediate A level, Aghabullogue and Lisgoold moved clear in Group A after opening-round draws. The Coachford side were 2-22 to 1-14 winners over Youghal at Páirc Uí Rinn while Lisgoold squeezed past Aghada by 2-17 to 0-22 in Durgourney.

It’s a similar situation in Group B, which also had a pair of draws to start with. After the weekend, Mayfield and Blackrock share the summit on three points each while Sarsfields and Kildorrery have a point each.

Blackrock got the better of Sars in Páirc Uí Rinn, 1-19 to 1-16 the score, while goals were key as Mayfield defeated Kildorrery by 3-16 to 0-21.

Group C is cut and dried, with Midleton and last year’s premier junior champions Ballygiblin assured of progression. They made it two wins from two each as the Magpies got past Douglas on a 0-15 to 0-14 scoreline in Bandon while Ballygiblin enjoyed a 1-19 to 2-12 victory against Douglas in Blarney. It was their 13th straight win in Cork championship hurling and means that the clash of the top two in three weeks will determine top spot and possibly pave the way for an automatic semi-final place.