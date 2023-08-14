Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Analysis: How Midleton overcame Conor Lehane's injury to power past Glen Rovers

Éamonn Murphy breaks down the key game in the second round of the Premier SHC which saw the Magpies prevail 3-19 to 1-13
Tommy O'Connell was magnificent for Midleton in their big win over Glen Rovers at Carrigtwohill. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Eamonn Murphy

THAT MIDLETON eliminated Glen Rovers on Sunday afternoon despite losing Conor Lehane to an injury coming up to half-time meant they laid down a significant marker as leading Premier SHC contenders.

Without him, they shared the load up front with nine other players scoring, including 2-1 from veteran Luke O'Farrell, who retains his youthful burst of pace. A point in arrears entering the second half, they won by nine.

Their talisman had clipped over two typically brilliant scores from play in an opening period where the city side were the better team and his quick thinking on a 20-metre free teed up the opening goal for Luke O'Farrell. Lehane and Eoin Downey were engaged in a fascinating tussle in the half-forward line so his departure should have given the Glen an advantage in a tight game.

Midleton felt the pain of a group-stage exit after last season when they were defending champions and in the second half at Carrigtwohill, they increased their work-rate to offset Lehane's absence, made some clever positional switches, and got a vital 1-1 from his replacement Pa White.

Tommy O'Connell was absolutely immense, running the game from centre-back, before moving out to midfield in the last quarter. 

He looked every inch a Cork senior hurler between his aggressive ball-winning and crisp distribution.

Sam Quirke and the Glen's Dave Noonan had a right battle in that middle third as well.

Séadhnaidh Smyth, Luke Dineen and Seán O'Leary Hayes secured crucial possession time and again in the Magpies' full-back line. All the more impressive when you consider Patrick Horgan and rookie Stephen Lynam looked extremely dangerous for long spells.

Glen Rovers' Stephen Lynam scores a point as Midleton's Sean O'Sullivan closes in, during their Premier SHC clash at Carrigtwohill. Picture: David Keane.
Third-choice keeper Cillian Hurley was ice cool as well between the posts, with Cork U20 Brion Saunderson suspended and Bryan Rossiter injured.

Yet after Eoin Downey kicked the sliotar to the net after Horgan burst through to make it 1-13 to 2-8 after 36 minutes, the Blackpool side appeared to be in a strong position. When Richie Kelleher's side reflect on the loss, they'll rue a critical five-minute period midway through the second half before O'Farrell collected the sliotar in behind Stephen McDonnell to stitch his second goal. 

DENIED

In that period, Horgan had three wides and Lynam was denied a certain goal by Smyth's terrific tackle. Initially, Simon Stokes awarded a free but consulted with his umpires before giving a clash ball instead. It showed why he's one of Cork's best refs.

It was incredible really that the margin was nine points when Stokes sounded the final whistle, given how finely poised the contest was in general. 

Midleton outscoring the Glen 1-11 to no score after Downey's 36th-minute goal made this the best half of hurling we've seen in the opening two weekends of club hurling.

Going out of the championship with a game left, against relegation-threatened Bishopstown, is a sickener for the Glen. However, the draw was unforgiving, in a Group of Death with the Magpies and Blackrock, who are both good enough to land the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

Midleton's Conor Lehane was forced off at half-time against Glen Rovers. Picture: Dan Linehan
Lehane's injury could be an issue but Midleton showed character and strength in depth here.

Midleton's dominant second half secures big win over the Glen in Premier SHC

