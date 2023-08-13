Eire Og produce a superb second half performance to beat Carrigaline in the PIHC

Eire Og 2-19

Carrigaline 3-14

EIRE OG had to produce an exhilarating second half performance before overcoming Carrigaline in a pulsating Co Op Superstores Premier Intermediate hurling championship at Brinny on Sunday.

This game had everything and lets spare a thought for the Carrigaline half forward Brian Kelleher who amassed 3-8 of his sides tally only to end up on the losing side.

The opening exchanges were competitive with both sides playing free flowing hurling as Eoin O’Shea and Kevin Hallissey points edging the Ovens side into a two point lead in the third minute.

Carrigaline's Kevin O'Reilly is tackled by Eire Og's Matt Brady and John Kelleher during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC at Brinny. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The response from Carrigaline was positive and Brian Kelleher gave Eire Og an early warning with a brace of points.

The game was finally poised when Joe Cooper struck over a monstrous point in the 12th minute that increased their lead to four points.

Amazingly in an eight minute period it was the Brian Kelleher show as he single handily tore Eire Og’s defence to shreds.

The first goal game courtesy of a puck out that went over the heads of the Eire Og defence with Kelleher pouncing with a classy goal.

Seven minutes later a pinpoint assist from Kevin O’Reilly was pulled on by Kelleher as his shot billowed the back of the net with precision.

Just when the Eire Og players were trying to get to grips with the Carraigaline onslaught the same players combined as Kelleher completed his hat trick with a sublime strike.

Luckily Eire Og did find a route past the stringent Carrigaline defence in the 29th minute when Cork football star Colm O’’Callaghan drilled a low shot to the corner of the net.

Carrigaline's Ronan Kelleher racing away from Eire Og's John Mullins during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC at Brinny. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Trailing 3-8 to 1-9 at the break Eire Og needed a good start to the half and they got it courtesy of consecutive points from Jack Sheehan and David Kirwan.

The game was finely poised up to the 47th minute when Joe Cooper got behind the static Carrigaline defence to blast an unstoppable shot to the corner of the net that edged the Ovens side into a two point lead.

A wonderful Dan Greene point brought the teams on parity with 10 minutes remaining but it was Eire Og who finished stronger.

When Carrigaline look back on this game they will rue giving away soft frees coming down the stretch that eventually paved the way for Eire Og’s narrow win.

Eire Og's Conor McGoldrick is tackled by Carrigaline's Jack McCarthy during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC at Brinny. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

By virtue of this defeat Carrigaline exit the championship as Eire Og can now look forward to their last game against Ballymartle knowing they have done enough to make the next round.

Scorers for Eire Og: E O’Shea 0-9 (0-8f), J Cooper 1-4, C O’Callaghan 1-2, K Hallissey 0-2, J Sheehan, D Kirwan (0-1 each).

Carrigaline: B Kelleher 3-8 (0-4f), D Greene 0-2, E Desmond 0-2, D Drake, F O’Connell (0-1 each).

Eire Og: D Desmond; D Dineen, J Kelleher, M Brady; J Mullins, C McGoldrick, J Kelleher; D McCarthy, K Hallissey; C Callaghan, J Cooper, J Sheehan; D Kirwan, O O’Shea, E O’Shea.

Subs: B Hurley for J Kelleher (38), D Casey for D Kirwan (53).

Carrigaline: R Foster; N Coleman, S Williamson, K Kavanagh; R O’Shea, R McCarthy, N O’Keeffe; R Kelleher, J McCarthy; Kevin Kavanagh, D Drake, B Kelleher; D Greene, K O’Reilly, E Desmond.

Subs: F O’Connell for N O’Keeffe (46), D King for R Kelleher (46).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).