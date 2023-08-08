Monument to Ring is the least we should do

TODAY, Pairc UÍ Chaoimh proudly stands amidst picturesque surroundings, and ranks, amongst the finest stadia in the world.

However, to many Gaelic games followers, it has one fundamental omission, an imposing statue of Christy Ring.

Cork Hurling and Ring cannot be separated in the same sentence, and yet outside the pitch where he won more Cork Senior Hurling Championship medals than any other player, it beggars belief how he could be forgotten by his own.

Look to the great stadia of the world in all codes and they have paid tribute to their sporting heroes with a statue outside their grounds; the plinth outside Pairc UÍ Chaoimh at the main entrance is bare, and this void can be filled to complete the stadium by erecting a magnificent statue to Cork’s greatest hurler of all time.

A compelling case for this blatant anomaly to be remedially addressed must be made and fully supported by all Cork GAA followers.

As the 2023 Cork Senior Hurling Championship is about to commence, this provides a great opportunity to reflect on Ring’s contribution to this championship from 1941 to 1967.

In that period Ring won 14 Cork Senior Hurling Championship medals in 27 years of championship hurling.

This represents at least one county medal in every two-year cycle. Ring won all of these medals with Glen Rovers.

Prior to Ring joining Glen Rovers in 1941, when he won his first medal the Glen had won seven county senior titles.

Christy Ring stands to attention for the National Anthem prior to the Glen Rovers V UCC quarter-final game at the Athletic Grounds. This was Christy’s 27th season in the Glen Rovers jersey – and was to be his last game of hurling! Even though Glen Rovers won the match, Christy retired from the game he had graced for so long. Picture: Kevin Cummins

Since his retirement in 1967, the Glen have won only six titles. In all Glen Rovers, with the exception of Blackrock, have won more titles than any other club with 27 championships.

Blackrock had won twelve county titles before the Glen were established in 1916, and currently have 36 County Championship victories.

Of Glen Rovers total of 27 title, Ring won 14 medals and club teams. Without Ring, before his arrival and after his departure, Rovers won a combined total of 13 Cork Senior Hurling Championships.

Ring was also the only man in history of the Cork Senior Hurling Championships to be presented with two different winning cups.

In 1954 as captain of the Glen, he received what was referred to as the County Cup, and in 1964, he was presented with the current canister, the Sean ÓG Murphy Cup, which was introduced the previous year, and was generally seen to replicate the Liam McCarthy Cup as the Cork County Hurling Championship was always known as Cork’s Little All-Ireland.

Throughout his career, Ring was sought after by many newspapers to give the story of his hurling life but he always declined.

He was asked on another occasion to open the Cork Film Festival and again he walked away from any publicity.

In 1961, at Cork Airport International Rugby star, and one of the world’s leading businessmen, Tony O'Reilly requested a photograph with Ring.

O'Reilly often referred to that photo as one of his most treasured possessions. In relation to his own photographs, Ring’s favourite was the black and white picture taken in 1967 by Kevin Cummins.

His wife, the late Rita Ring, spoke often of this being the maestro’s favourite picture.

It was a shot taken from behind as the Ringer stood for the playing of the national anthem at the old Cork Athletic grounds.

Before his last game for the club, this was the field where Ring thrilled thousands.

A pitch with primitive surrounds, where in 1955, following a replay, St Finbarr’s defeated the Glen in the wind and lashing rain before a record crowd of over 31,000 spectators.

Ring played in only three county finals where the Glen were defeated. The man whose drawing power made thousands of pounds for the Cork County GAA Board won his first county medal in 1941.

That year in an historic victory the Glen defeated Ballincollig by 4-7 to 2-2 before 12,000 supporters to win their 8th title.

It was Sunday 14th October two days after his 21st birthday and he said the Glen had given him the present of his life.

Being part of the historic eight in a row team and winning his first Cork County Senior hurling championship medal, Ring went on to become a national hurling legend winning 18 Railway Cup medals, 8 All-Ireland medals, 9 Munster Championships medals, a National League Titles and the only memento to reach him was an Oireachtas medal.

These successes have been well documented elsewhere. However, the focus of this article concentrates solely on his hurling years with the Glen where he won 14 Senior Hurling medals over a 26-year period.

In 1942 the Glen was going for ninth title but were defeated by Ballincollig in the semi-final in Blarney.

Cork County hurling final at Athletic Grounds , Blackrock v Glen Rovers . Christy Ring action pic . 14/10/56

St Finbarr’s went on to win the title and retained it in the following year. However, in 1944 the Glen were back as kingpins once again. This team was led by DinJoe Buckley.

The Glen defeated the champions St FInbarr’s amidst scenes of wild jubilation on a score of 5-3 to 3-3.

Ring played at centre forward and hand secured his second county title to end a magnificent year when he also won his fourth in a row All-Ireland medal with Cork.

During that year away from the playing fields and behind closed doors, Ring was a regular visitor to the Boxing Club in Spring Lane. Here he did a lot of work outs and physical training with the Glen Hurlers trainer Mick O'Brien.

Ring was an athlete with vision and a man ahead of is time. He knew the benefit of upper body strength and worked hard on this under O Brien’s guidance.

Originally, O'Brien was a boxing trainer with the Glen boxing club.

Prior to the 1934 county final he was approached by club officials to train the team as he enjoyed a great reputation at that time.

He went on to train the Glen with remarkable success and under his tutelage the Glen won 13 Senior County titles in 17 years.

Ring knew the benefit of the trainer’s experience and knowledge and took full advantage of it through his many private sessions.

Ring’s success with the Glen continued in the 1940s with county final victories over Carrigdhoun in 1945, Blackrock in 1948 and Imokilly in 1949.

Ring was never put off in an inter-county match. But was sent off twice while playing for Glen Rovers.

One of these occasions was the 1948 county final victory over Blackrock. This game was evenly balanced and midway through the second half following a melee, Ring was sent to the line.

This triggered a remarkable response from Jack Lynch who thundered into the game and on his greatest day ever in a Glen jersey Lynch power-hosed the Blackpool side to a famous 5-7 to 3-2 victory.

In the fifties the Ringer won a further five Cork senior hurling championship titles. The Glen recorded final victories over the Barr’s in 1950, Sarsfield’s 53, Blackrock in ’54, the Barr’s in 58 and Blackrock in 1959.

The year 1954 was Ring’s most successful year of all. He captained Cork to All-Ireland success and won his eight All-Ireland medal. He captained Glen Rovers to County Final success and won his eight county medal.

He also won a senior football medal with St Nicks that year.

In 1960 the Glen completed another three in a row with a hard earned two point victory over UCC.

In 1961 the Rockies took the titles back to the fishing village but the following year the Glen were back up on the victor’s roster.

GLEN ROVERS V ST. FINBARRS CORK SENIOR HURLING COUNTY FINAL AT THE ATHLETIC GROUNDS

Once again, their final opponents were UCC and the final ended in a draw. The replay attracted an attendance in excess of 25,000 people. This was a very close final with no quarter asked or given. But in a moment of magic from the maestro the Glen rang out victorious.

In the last minute at two points down, the Glen mounted one last attack. Glen forward Bill Carroll was pulled down on the edge of the square.

The Glen was awarded a last gasp 21 yard free. Up stepped Ring and ran at the ball, shovelled it five yards forward and with all the strength his body could muster billowed the college net giving the Glen their nineteenth title and Ring his twelfth County medal.

In 1963, the new Sean Og Murphy cup was introduced by the county board. UCC were the first winners.

That year at Glen Rovers AGM Christy Ring spoke a few words saying it was his wish to bring the new cup to Blackpool. Ring was then elected captain.

In the 1964 Championship the Glen defeated all before them and qualified to meet the Barr’s in the final.

The game took place on the eve of Ring’s 44th birthday. On Sunday 11th October a crowd of over 25,000 packed into the old athletic grounds.

This was another titanic struggle between the arch-rivals. The Glen paraded a new goalkeeper Finbarr O Neill who brought off some spectacular saves.

Ring chased every ball in pursuit of victory and was top scorer with 1-4. Once again, the Glen had toppled their southside opponents on a score of 3-12 to 2-7.

Following another stunning victory Ring realised his dream and brought the Sean Og Murphy cup to Blackpool for the first time.

On his arrival back to the north side amidst a carnival atmosphere Ring immediately thought of Mickey O'Brien, the old club hurling trainer.

Once again Ring displayed his fine quality of loyalty and friendship and immediately brought the cup up to Spring Lane to the home of Mickey, who was then in poor health.

Ring never forgot the sessions he had behind closed doors in the old boxing club. Having won the 1964 County title, the Glen qualified for the first Munster club championship final where they met Mount Sion.

This game was played in Cashel, and abandoned with ten minutes to go. It was later re-fixed for Easter Sunday 1966.

This was the Glen’s Golden Jubilee year. The game was evenly contested for most of the match up to the last ten minutes when the Glen pulled away to record a famous victory of 3-7 to 1-7. At 46 years of age Ring was once again the hero and top scorer with 1-6. Once again, the Glen wrote another chapter in their illustrious history.

In 1967 Ring played in the Quarter Final championship victory over UCC.

This proved to be his last game in the famed shirt. Three days prior to the semi-final Ring notified the selectors by letter that he had retired.

Sarsfields v Glen Rovers Oireachtas Mumham Hurling Final at Athletic Grounds Cork

Johnny Clifford another Cork and Glen legend immediately travelled to the home of Ring in Ballintemple to inquire why he had retired.

Ring opened the door an explained saying Johnny … “the ball is over twenty yards away. My head is with the ball.”

But pointing to the ground, where he stood, he said, “But my legs are still here.”

Ring went on to enjoy many great days with Cork and the Glen as a selector.

Twelve years after his last game, he collapsed and died on March 2nd, 1979, at 58 years of age.

Great hurlers will come and go but the magic of Christy Ring will live forever. Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be complete when an imposing statue of Christy Ring will stand in isolated splendor greeting patrons as they enter this magnificent stadium.