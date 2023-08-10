Cork basketball superpower Neptune celebrate 75 years of success

IT will be an evening of nostalgia at The Address Hotel on Friday, September 9 when Neptune Basketball club celebrate their 75th anniversary.

When chairman Tom O’Sullivan was elected chairman last season he promised to reignite the club and he is delighted with the response he is getting from members past and present for this gala celebration.

“I think as a club we couldn’t allow the year go with celebrating our 75th anniversary as the club has done wonderful things both on and off the court over seven and a half decades,” he said.

Tom Wilkinson of Neptune goes past Peter O'Sullivan of Blue Demons in 1990 at Parochial Hall.

The format for the night is a drinks reception and a sit-down three-course meal. This year Neptune have introduced a new Hall of Fame for the club and 11 members will be inducted on the evening.

“We decided with so many people giving years of service to our club it would be fitting to recognise them on this special occasion,” added Tom.

There will also be a casino fun event that is sure to keep the members on their toes.

“It’s important that our members and supporters enjoy the evening and be proud that they helped make this club one of the most successful in the history of the sport in Ireland.”

Neptune were founded in 1947 following input from members of the Irish Defence Forces in developing citizens clubs. The Blackpool club is the oldest and most successful basketball in the history of the sport and are the only club in Ireland and beyond to own its own stadium.

Pictured at the unveiling of Neptune's plans for their new stadium were Billy Kelly, Jim O'Donoghue, Jackie Solan, Teresa O'Brien, Mick finn, Niall O'Riordan, Dave Cody, Tim O'Brien and Liam McGinn.

Members like Liam McGinn Niall O’Riordan, Dave Cody, Michael Finn and Jim O’Donoghue all played a huge part in the building of the stadium. The wonderful ambition of these members ensured the stadium would be built in a time when there was a deep recession on Cork’s northside with 40% unemployment documented in 1986 when the stadium opened its doors.

During the glory years, the Senior Men’s team won the Super League title 11 times 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2003.

On top of this Neptune also won the National Cup in 1985, 1988, 1990 and 1992 and then, after a drought of 21 years, last won the National Cup in 2013, under coach Mark Scannell.

During the golden '80s and '90s, Neptune played under the Burgerland banner and the owner of the company at that time Jackie Solan deserves many plaudits for the club's successes.

The financial backing that Mr Solan gave the club was crucial as he was never afraid to invest when the club needed finance and he should be commended on his contribution not alone to Neptune but also to Irish basketball.

The Blackpool club have produced many great players looking back to the '60s when Tom Crowley was beyond his years with his slick jump-shot and was one of the best players ever produced by the club.

When Blue Demons came on the scene in 1966 they derailed Neptune as the number one senior club in Cork. Credit to all concerned at Neptune they bounced back and helped by the Burgerland backing they produced a class side.

Many people will look to the contributions of Americans Ray Smith and Terry Strickland but let’s also salute players like Tom Wilkinson, Jim Nugent, Tom O’Sullivan, Joe Healy, Brendan O’Flaherty, Paul Kelly and Alan Kelly. During the '90s another legend of the game was produced by Neptune as Stephen ‘Stadser’ McCarthy made a huge impact in the sport.

Neptune captain Stephen McCarthy celebrates winning the league in 1997. Picture: Des Barry

McCarthy was a superb player with a great brain for the game and his contribution to the club will never be forgotten.

GOLDEN

The present crop of players haven’t tasted much success since the golden era but the club committee and supporters will be hoping they end a 21-year drought in the Super League and an 11-year wait in the National Cup.

The weekly Tuesday night bingo is the main financial earner for the club and many of the volunteers have been associated with their voluntary time over many years which was commended by chairman O’Sullivan.

“Our bingo is a crucial financial raiser that has helped support many youngsters that our club has produced over many years.

Remember we are just not a basketball club as many people who play from a young age turn out to be great men in society and that’s very important to us which we are very proud of.”

Let's salute Neptune basketball club for giving Cork many great memories in their 75 years that will hopefully rekindle many friendships on their gala evening.