Roy Downey insists Neptune can bounce back from disappointment

IT was a difficult season for Energywise Ireland Neptune captain Roy Downey last season but with the new one due to begin in late September, he is already looking forward to it.
“The media and public narrative was after finishing runner-up to Tralee Warriors and signing Jordan Blount that was the last piece of the jigsaw we needed to go one better.”
“I think whether we won or lost that we still had to go to Tralee and win the last game and although that’s not an excuse for our performance. I will admit it was a tough journey back to Cork."