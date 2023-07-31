Round Up: Aghabullogue put down a marker in the IAFC while Kilmurry impress in the Premier JFC

There was plenty of action in the lower grades of the Bons Secours Hospital Football Championships over the course of the first weekend in the Intermediate A grade and the new Premier Junior grade.

Starting with the IAFC. The action actually got underway last Wednesday evening, which came from Group C when Boherbue and Mitchelstown played out a lively 0-10 to 1-7 draw in Mourneabbey. The Town, minus Cork footballer Cathail O’Mahony due to injury, looked to have done enough to claim victory but a late free from Andrew O’Connor ensured the spoils were shared.

Moving onto Saturday’s action. In Group A, St Vincent’s defeated Glanworth in Lisgoold. Goals were crucial for the city side in this one with Brandon Hornibrook and Kyle O’Connor raising the green flags as it finished 2-6 to 0-9.

Kyle O'Connor scored a crucial goal for St Vincent's in the win over Glanworth. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In Group C, Kildorrery eked out a one point win over a Ballinora team coached by former Cork goalkeeper Ken O’Halloran. The North Cork team were on the right side of a low scoring game, 0-8 to 0-7 in Watergrasshill and went top of the group as a result of Mitchelstown and Boherbue’s draw.

There were three games on Sunday. An impressive Dromtarriffe outfit defeated Glanmire on a scoreline of 3-14 to 3-10 in Mallow from Group A. The winners got off to a dream start with a goal from Evan Murphy after 68 seconds. The teams were level at half-time but the winners were the better team in the second-half. Murphy ended up with 1-4 while Cork hurler Conor O’Callaghan kicked 0-6.

There was two games from Group B, Gabriel Rangers led on by two goal hero Ger O’Callaghan and Mark Cronin beat Glenville in Kilmurry, 2-12 to 1-8 and Aghabullogue, fancied to go a long way in this championship, defeated Adrigole on a score line of 3-13 to 1-7 in Ballingeary. Matthew Bradley hit 1-7 for the Coachford side.

Meanwhile in the inaugural Premier JFC, there were four games played on Saturday. Favourites for this particular grade Kilmurry had an impressive 1-19 to 0-10 victory over Millstreet in Ballyvourney. Joe McGinn landed 0-6 for last year’s County JAFC winners while Daniel Cahalane was the goal scorer as they go top of Group C on scoring difference. Also in Group C, St James’ had a narrow one point win over Kinsale played in Timoleague. Frank Hayes was the main scorer for the winners with 1-3 while Ian Evans kicked 0-3.

Ballydesmond recorded a fine win over St Nick’s in Group A, 1-17 to 1-14 in what was an open game of football. Donncha O’Connor was the key figure for the Duhallow men kicking 0-8 of their total, Darragh Moynihan also chipped in with 1-3 for the winning team. St Nick’s were a top flight outfit just four years ago, they will be desperate to arrest the slide sooner rather than later. They face Cullen in their next game in what is now a must win match.

Urhan and Cullen shared the spoils in a right ding dong Group A battle in Ballingeary, 0-8 each it finished up. The teams were level at 0-5 apiece at the interval and by the end of the game, there was no separating the two evenly matched teams. In what was a very close encounter, a green flag would have made a significant difference and Urhan had the chance from the penalty spot after 25 minutes, but Conchubhar Harrington’s effort was saved by Cullen goalkeeper Finbarr O’Connor.

There were just the two games from this grade on Sunday, both throwing in at 7.30pm due to the All-Ireland football decider between Dublin and Kerry, which was on at 3.30pm. Both matches were from Group B. Division 6 league winners Buttevant are up and running following a dogged 0-13 to 1-8 win over St Michael’s second team played in Glantane. Mark Lenahan hit 0-6, while David Hanlon, who scored 3-3 in the league final win over Kilmurry, was a key player again ending up with 0-4.

St Finbarr’s reserves took down last year’s County JAFC runners-up Cobh in Caherlag on a score line of 1-9 to 1-8. Reece McInerney hit 0-5 for the winners while Eoin McGreevy got the crucial goal. For Cobh, Diarmuid Kearney finished up with 0-4 while Nathan O’Connell registered 1-2 but the Imokilly side start the championship with a defeat.