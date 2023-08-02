Cork meat factories played a huge part in the early days of the Business League

IN the 71-year history of the Cork Business League, meat processing factories featured prominently in the first two decades.

Denny’s, with their league and cup double in 1966/67, along with their first title in World Cup year 1966 and shield triumph in 1968 and Evergreen Bacon Factory, shield winners and league runners-up a bit earlier in 1962/63, were up there with the dominant Fords and CIE teams of that era.

However, the early successes of Lunhams in the 1950s were carried on into the 1970s where they struck up a keen rivalry with fellow bacon company Byrnes, who began as Farmer’s Union before a name change to Olympic, adopted after the famous sausage brand, eventually led to Byrnes.

Long before the domination of Postal Workers, Lunhams, emerged as the team of the fifties and early sixties, breaking the stranglehold enjoyed by teams from the lower harbour area, notably, Cork Harbour Commissioners, Steampacket and Fords. The club entered the league in 1954 going on to win two league titles, two cups and two shields in the league’s first decade as well as finishing runners-up in all three competitions.

However, it was in the 1958/59 campaign that the bacon producer achieved its first great success by lifting the coveted double of league and shield for the first time.

The shield campaign began with a 2-1 win over title holders Steampacket on September 14 at Marina Park with Bertie Mullins and Charlie Browne scoring the goals.

Lunhams, the league and shield winners in 1958/59.

A week later Tadgh Regan opened the scoring against ESB (Marina) with a 25th-minute strike before Dan Kelleher, father of current Marlboro Trust manager Aidan, converted a late penalty to seal a second win. A 1-1 draw with Irish Steel on October 14 was followed by a hard-fought victory over Seafield Fabrics and successive 1-0 wins over Jacobs and Drapers set up a final showdown with Steel at Marina Park on Saturday, November 22, 1958.

The final turned out to be a tense affair with both defences dominating throughout. The deadlock was finally broken midways through the second half when full-back Paddy Casey received goalkeeper Nealie Horgan’s quick throw-out wide on the left before embarking on one of his trademark runs. An exchange of passes with John Field set-up Jystin Irwin, father of former Manchester United and Ireland defender Denis, whose low shot could only be parried into the path of the quick-fire Francie Gould who finished to the net.

Captain Irwin was presented with the Berkley Shield by Mr Berkley to the delight of his team-mates and in the presence of company director Eamonn English he became the second recipient of the trophy which was later replaced at the start of 1980/81 season and again with a new addition in 2013.

Champions Steampacket and runners-up Postal Workers looked set to challenge for the title again, but it was Lunhams who set the pace with three successive wins over Jacobs (3-0), Irish Steel (3-0) and ESB (Marina) (2-1). After losing to Postal, a run of six consecutive wins led to a decider with the Workers which Lunhams shaded 2-1 after being a goal down. And so the double was achieved for the first time leading to more success in 1962 with the club becoming the first to lift the league and cup double.

Denny’s carried on from Lunhams by winning the double in 1966/67 as well as complimenting that success with the league title the year before and a shield success the following year. Farmer’s Union, who would later change their name to Olympic and then Byrnes joined the ranks to strike up a local derby fervour with Lunhams in the early '70s.

Lunhams began the decade by finishing runners-up in the league and winning the shield for a third time in 1970/71. CIE gained revenge for the shield loss the following season only for the losing run to continue in 1973/74 with defeats in both the cup final to Youghal Carpets and to Olympic in the shield.

Having being fancied in both finals the 4-0 defeat to Olympic in the replay at the Showgrounds on Friday, May 3, 1974, was particularly disappointing considering the talent within the team at the time.

Philip Maher opened the scoring in the 15th minute before young winger Kieran O’Connor smashed in the second from long range 10 minutes later. Lunhams began the second 45 on the front foot but were denied a certain goal when Eddie Hussey’s shot stuck in the mud on the goal line. A Donal O’Connor penalty followed by a fourth from Val Keohane in the 87th minute sealed Olympic’s first trophy.

In 1976 a new Lunhams generation tasted success by winning the first-ever Premier Cup with a 5-0 victory over Youghal Yarns B at Turner’s Cross. However, a downturn in the economy in 1983 spelt the demise of the company and the team parted ways following an almost thirty association with the league dating back to 1954/55.

Byrnes would go on to pip Roches Stores to the second division title in 1985/86 under the guidance of inspirational captain Harry Speight before continuing as McSweeney’s Bacon and later Marlboro Trust who enjoyed huge success throughout the first decade of the 2000s.

Aidan Kelleher’s charges accumulated four league championships, four Mooney Cup successes, two Shields and three Premier Cup triumphs between 2005 and 2014.