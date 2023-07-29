O'Donovan Rossa secure vital win over Knocknagree in SAFC opener

O’Donovan Rossa 2-9 Knocknagree 0-11

TOM Creedon Park hosted the eagerly anticipated Group A clash between Senior A Football heavyweights O’Donovan Rossa and Knocknagree on Saturday and no one would have left Macroom disappointed after the Skibbereen side edged a fine encounter.

In the end, it was goals that separated the teams. Dónal Óg Hodnett and Thomas Hegarty both rattled the Knocknagree net while Ryan Price kept a clean sheet and made two vital saves in the opening half as his side played into a stiff breeze.

Another string to Rossa’s bow was their midfield partnership of Rory Byrne and Jamie Shanahan. They were simply outstanding from beginning to end, with Shanahan especially impressive as he seemed to be everywhere in the middle third.

Rossa led by 1-5 to 0-7 at the break and they soon took advantage of the wind as Dylan Hourihane doubled their lead. Anthony O’Connor replied for Knocknagree, but soon Rossa were to take complete control. A long ball in from Byrne was eventually won by Hourihane who passed to Hegarty and the corner-forward finished to the net with aplomb. Seán Fitzgerald then added a point to leave his side with an imposing 2-7 to 0-8 lead.

Points from Denis and Anthony O’Connor reduced the deficit to a goal with 15 to play, but conditions were deteriorating and scores were hard to come by. Paudie Crowley and the other Dylan Hourihane were outstanding in defence for Rossa, allowing their side to win the final quarter by 0-2 to 0-1 and ensuring that they joined Kanturk at the top of the group.

Michael McSweeney was prominent in the opening exchanges for Knocknagree as two points from him and another from Anthony O’Connor helped them into an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead, Hourihane with the Rossa point.

Knocknagree's Mike Mahoney and Timmy O'Connor going high for the ball with Rory Byrne of O'Donovan Rossa. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Price then brilliantly tipped a David O’Connor effort over the bar and Rossa were soon to take full advantage of his brilliance. Byrne brought them within one with a super score and though James Dennehy replied immediately for Knocknagree, a key moment of the game was on the way. Kevin Hurley found Hegarty with an incisive pass and he in turn put Dónal Óg Hodnett through and Hodnett slipped the ball expertly beyond Patrick Doyle in the Knocknagree goal.

Anthony O’Connor then levelled the game for the first time before Kevin Davis put Rossa back in front with a free. There was still time for the same players to exchange scores once more before the break and there was no doubt that Rossa were the happier at the interval as they led by one and had the wind advantage to come.

They were even happier 45 minutes later and they will look forward to their clash with Kanturk in three weeks while Knocknagree will use the time to regroup before they take on Fermoy.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis 0-4 f, D Óg Hodnett, T Hegarty 1-0 each, D Hourihane 0-2, R Byrne, S Fitzgerald, D Shannon 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: A O’Connor 0-5 (0-4 f, 0-1 mark), Denis O’Connor, M McSweeney 0-2 each, David O’Connor, J Dennehy 0-1 each.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, D Hourihane; K Hurley, P Crowley, S Fitzgerald; R Byrne, J Shanahan; B Crowley, D Óg Hodnett, N Daly; T Hegarty, K Davis, D Hourihane.

Subs: E Connolly for Daly (40), D Shannon for Hegarty (46).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; D Moynihan, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney (c); T O’Mahoney, DV O’Connor; M McSweeney, J Dennehy, E McSweeney; D O’Connor, T O’Connor, A O’Connor.

Subs: K Cronin for M McSweeney (21, inj), N O’Connor for Dennehy (h-t).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).