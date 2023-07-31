John Horgan picks his favourite moments from the Cork senior club hurling championship

THE Premier Senior Hurling clubs of the county might not be making the desired impact when they go outside to represent Cork on the provincial front but the championship itself here on Leeside has retained its own special aura.

In fact, since the format of the competition was changed a few years ago it's fair to state that the interest levels in it have gone up a few notches.

That applies in all the grades and the clubs have certainly played their part and what we now have are far more competitive playing fields.

And it's the clubs who now have the stage to themselves over the next couple of months, the split season, whether you are for or against it, ensuring that.

We all have our own special memories of the Cork County SHC down through the years and having had the privilege of attending and reporting on the games for a lengthy span of time, those memories are so many.

As a youngster back in the '60s the old Athletic Grounds housed finals that brought in up to 30,000 souls with an electric atmosphere. Back then the championship was dominated by the three big city clubs, the Glen, Barrs and Rockies and the jousts between the three of them are still fondly remembered by the older generation.

The intensity and physicality of the fare on offer was as fierce as it gets and that continued into the '70s with the 1977 final in the brand new Páirc Uí Chaoimh between the Barrs and the Glen having an attendance of 35,000. As the years moved on the domination that those clubs enjoyed diminished and others stepped up to the plate to challenge more and more.

Divisional dominance came to the forefront in the '90s with Carbery, Avondhu and Imokilly securing four titles in that decade and, of course, it was only a few short years ago that Imokilly completed a three-in-a-row of titles. And by all accounts, they are going to be a formidable presence again this time when they enter the arena.

For this observer, the best memories of all are when the title was won for the first time or when a club came in from the cold to win it again.

Midleton did that back in 1983, defeating the Barrs on a never to be forgotten day down the Marina to claim their first title since 1916. That team contained some of the finest hurlers of that era who went on to win All-Ireland titles with Cork, players like John Fenton, Pat Hartnett, Ger Fitz and Kevin Hennessy with goalkeeper Ger Power contributing handsomely too.

Fast forward to 1990 and the title going back to the Northside, not to Blackpool this time but a short distance away to the hurling homes of Farranree when the late and great Christy Coughlan led Na Piarsaigh to a first-ever victory.

Tony O'Sullivan holding the cup with Jim Hanifin on the right.

That team contained great hurlers, one of Cork's finest ever in Tony O'Sullivan, Christy Connery, Leonard Forde, Sean Guiheen, John O'Sullivan, Ritchie McDonnell, Micky Mullins and so on.

That was one of those days for ages when it was a joy to be present.

Two years later it was the turn of Erin's Own to get their hands on the old cannister for the very first time with Na Piarsaigh second best that day.

This was a truly fascinating chapter in the story of this great club, small in size but huge in stature, a team that contained one of the greatest hurlers of all time in Brian Corcoran with Timmy Kelleher playing a gargantuan part too that day.

You had great club players like PJ Murphy, Frank Horgan, Damien Long, John Corcoran and Ray O'Connor making a huge contribution too.

That first title for those men and those who brought it all together was one to be cherished forever in Caherlag, Little Island and Glounthane.

The Erin's Own team that won the 1992 hurling final, pictured before the SHC decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The early years of the new millennium signalled the beginning of dominance by a small village in North Cork, Newtownshandrum, a club that subsequently won provincial and All-Ireland club titles.

Led by the great Bernie O'Connor, they won their first title in 2000, defeating Erin's Own in the final with a team that had future Cork stars, Ben and Jerry O'Connor and Pat Mulcahy in its ranks.

John McCarthy was an inspirational presence, Donal and Brendan Mulcahy, John Paul King among others were fantastic club servants with O'Connor snr the driving force on the line.

The image of him that day on his knees at the final whistle told its own glorious story of a great hurling man.

LONG SHOT

Another first title that endures in the memory bank. But maybe the greatest story ever scripted was in 2011 when 100/1 outsiders Carrigtwohill came through the field like those great horses, Sir Ivor and Nijinsky, trained by Vincent O'Brien did when winning the Epsom Derby.

This was the stuff of dreams, a great hurling village taking its place among the elite with the great Niall McCarthy leading by example. You had Noel Furlong, goalkeeper William McCarthy, Micky 'Da' Fitzgerald, Rob White and Seanie Farrell starring as well in what was a great team victory over Cork IT.

In the great story of the Cork County SHC, one might say that victory deserves the top award.

Sarsfields had a great period of great dominance too between 2008 and 2014 with the Glen's double in 2015 and 2016 illustrating their great character.

Yes, memorable days in the old ground, providing evidence that our SHC was special, is special and always will be.

Hurleys smash as Newtownshandrum's Alan T O'Brien clashes with Imokilly's Ger Melvin in the 2003 quarter-final. Picture: Des Barry

And there is the promise of so much to come this season beginning next weekend. The group stage format has provided a huge energiser for the competition, three four-team groups with only the top two progressing.

The margin for error will be minimal again and the group that contains the Rockies, Glen and Midleton alongside Bishopstown will surely have its own tale to tell. Last season was extra special with the Barrs ending 29 long and impatient years in the wilderness.

There is always a story to be told with this great championship and that is why we look forward to it so much from year to year.

On Friday we'll look at how things might transpire over the coming months, who are the leading contenders, might we have another first title for a club and so on, with Fr O'Neill's a welcome new entry into the chase.