Kanturk stun Fermoy with three-goal blast in SAFC cracker

Alan Walsh's late goal completed the comeback at Killavullen for the Duhallow side
Colin Walsh, Kanturk is tackled by Ronan Morrison, Fermoy, during their Bon Secours SAFC match at Killavullen. Picture: Dan Linehan

John Tarrant

Kanturk 3-13 Fermoy 2-12 

THREE goals in an action-packed four minutes enabled newcomers Kanturk turn around an eight-point deficit to shatter Fermoy hopes in the opening round to the Bon Secours SAFC at Killavullen.

Hitting the perfect pitch late on, Kanturk offered true grit on mounting a dramatic recovery that yielded telling goals from Lorcán McLoughlin, Paul and Alan Walsh in the closing 10 minutes.

Injuries, retirements and unavailability saw Kanturk regulars from last season’s Premier IFC triumph Lorcan O’Neill, Darren Browne, Brian O’Sullivan and Ryan Walsh miss out and their side were clearly second-best for the opening 50 minutes.

Though Kanturk made an early statement of intent with an opening point from Ian Walsh, Fermoy were clearly up for a battle, exposing a gap in the opposing defence, Padraig De Roiste set up David O’Callaghan for a superb goal. 

Kanurk answered on a trademark Tommy Walsh point but Fermoy offered the more attractive football through the efforts of Jake O’Callaghan, Darragh Daly and main talisman David Lardner. The corner forward obliged brilliantly with five points from frees, play and a mark for Fermoy to forge ahead 1-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

Fermoy carried the good form into the second half, a Daly goal helped build a 2-10 to 0-8 grip. The writing was on the wall for Kanturk only to produce a Lazarus-like recovery, back in the hunt on McLoughlin taking a return pass from Mark Healy to net in the 51st minute.

From the restart, Paul Walsh won possession, his delivery from distance found the net for parity, Fermoy lost substitute Darragh O’Carroll to a black card, Kanturk capitalising on Alan Walsh steering home the decisive green flag.

David Lardner, Fermoy, kicking a free against Kanturk at Killavullen. Picture: Dan Linehan
A hectic few weeks ahead for both dual clubs, Kanturk turn their attention quickly to the Premier SHC on stern tests against Sarsfields and Newtownshandrum before returning to the SAFC and a clash with O’Donovan Rossa. Likewise, it's all action for Fermoy, assignments against Cloyne and Mallow in the SAHC prior to focusing on Knocknagree in a crunch SAFC tussle.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-4 (0-2 f), L McLoughlin, P Walsh, Alan Walsh 1-0 each, Aidan Walsh 0-3 (0-1 f), G Bucinskas, T Walsh, C Walsh 0-2 each.

Fermoy: D Lardner 0-7 (0-3 f, 0-1 m), D O’Callaghan, D Daly 1-0 each, B Twomey 0-2 f, P De Roiste (f), J Molloy S Aherne 0-1 each.

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, M Healy; C Mullane, T Walsh, J Fitzpatrick; Aidan Walsh, P Walsh; G Bucinskas, C Walsh, I Walsh, L McLoughlin; C Clernon, I Walsh. 

Sub: C Hendry for J Fitzpatrick (25), G Kenehen for C Clernon (57), B Healy for C Walsh (59).

FERMOY: D Dawson; S Shanahan, P Murphy, R Morrisson, T Clancy, G Lardner, M Brennan; J Carr, G O'Callaghan; D Daly, S Aherne, D O'Callaghan; D Lardner, P De Roiste, A Creed. 

Subs: J Molloy for S Shanahan (inj 21), B Twomey for D O’Callaghan (43), J O’Brien for G O’Callaghan(50), D O’Carroll for M Brennan (52), A Aherne for D Daly (inj 56).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).

SAFCCork GAA
