Cork Camogie: Three has been a magic number for Rebel teams 

THE ‘threes’ have been relatively good to Cork, winning titles in 1973, 1983 and 1993. Here’s hoping that continues with Cork taking on Galway this afternoon at Nowlan Park, throw in 5.30pm.

Yesterday, five decades of Hurling and Camogie champions were honoured in Croke Park by the GPA. Each winning team from the five decades of the ‘threes’ from 1963 to 2013 were invited. Cork had three such teams in situ, those mentioned above with Dublin, Tipperary, and Galway, 1963, 2003 and 2013 respectively and three hurling counties from Kilkenny (4), Clare and Limerick.

Sandie Fitzgibbon was awarded the camogie ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. 16 September, 1973 was a memorable day in the history of Cork Camogie, winning both the senior and junior titles, a feat never before achieved.

The Cork camogie team in 1973. Back: Maura Coleman, Cally O’Riordan, Síle Dunne, Hannah Dineen, Mary Whelton, Deirdre Sutton, Rosie Hennessy, Pat Moloney and Marion McCarthy. Front: Betty Sugrue, Marian Sweeney, Marie Costine, Ann Keane, Ann Comfort and Nuala Guilly. Picture: Kevin Cummins

Cork’s seniors brought off a historic four-in-a-row. Antrim and Cork provided the most exciting final in years. Brilliant striking, lighting pace, an abundance of thrills and a rip-roaring finish ranked this game among the best camogie finals ever played. Antrim had the neutral support.

The duels between Betty Sugrue and Mairéad McAtamney, Pat Moloney and Sue Cashman, Marie Costine and Lily Scullion, Marion Sweeny and Mairead Diamond and Rosie Hennessy and Kathleen Kelly were worth travelling to Croke Park to witness. The game opened at a terrific pace, end to end. From the beginning the crowd got involved and were kept on the edge of their seats. A ball was played wide along the ground to Chris O’Boyle at right forward. She controlled it and cut through the Cork defence to goal.

The ease with which she beat her marker brought the Cork selectors into council. Strangely, the Antrim midfield did not repeat the supply of low ball to their attack. Instead, Sue Cashman in particular and to a lesser extent Mairéad McAtamney lofted high shots into the heart of the Cork defence.

Marie Costine, Hannah Cotter, and Deirdre Sutton caught ball and ball and returned them with interest. A goal by Anne Phelan and points from Sweeney and Marion McCarthy left Cork ahead 1-3 to 0-3 at the interval. A palmed goal by Lilly Scullion raised Antrim’s hopes. The sides were level with six minutes to go. A crashing goal from Anne Phelan and a point from McCarthy for Cork. A McAtamney goal as she drove two more wide.

With seconds remaining the same player took a sideline. It shaved outside the post and the final whistle blew. Marie Costine was a tower of strength at full-back, hailed as the greatest full-back the game had known. Sutton brought off save after save. Cally Riordan won both junior and senior titles on the same day, the first player to do so. Cork 2-5, Antrim 3-1.

CORK 1973:

D Sutton; M Costine (c), H Cotter, S Dunne; M Whelton; M McCarthy, P Moloney, B Sugrue; A Phelan; M Sweeney, N Guilly, R Hennessy.

Subs: A Keane, M Coleman, C Riordan. Trainer/Coach: M Moran.

The triple was achieved in 1983, Minor, junior, and senior champions. In the senior final Cork piled on the pressure but found Dublin keeper Yvonne Redmond in remarkable form. They trailed by a point at half time. Mary O’Leary gained parity. Cork’s strong teamwork and high resolve kept them in the picture.

Five minutes before half time Claire Kelleher weaved past defenders and slammed the ball beyond the reach of Redmond. Dublin chased the game but Marion McCarthy winning her eighth All-Ireland medal repelled all efforts. Cork won, 2-5 to 1-6.

CORK 1983:

M McCarthy, M Higgins, E Dineen, C Landers (c), M Kearney, C Cronin, M Sweeney, S Fitzgibbon, M O’Leary, V Fitzpatrick, C Kelleher, M Geaney. Subs: L Lynch, N O’Driscoll, A Higgins, G McCarthy. Trainer/Coach: Tom Nott.

The Cork camogie team homecoming at Kent Station in 1983.

Cyril Farrell led Galway’s challenge for 1993 honours. Galway, contesting their first senior final, got an early goal boost. Lynn Dunlea replied with the first of her three goals. Sharon Glynn gave a tremendous midfield display for Galway.

Cork led 1-10 to 1-7 as Kathleen Costine made a point-blank save to deny Galway a leveller. Lynn Dunlea reacted to a blocked shot and palmed to the net. Cork’s forwards picked off some lovely points to finish 3-15 to 2-8.

CORK 1993:

K Costine, B Kenny, P Goggins, T O’Callaghan, L Towler, S Fitzgibbon, D Cronin, L Mellerick (c); I O’Leary, L Dunlea, C O’Mahony, F O’Driscoll.

Subs: R Desmond, I O’Keeffe, L O’Neill, M Finn. Trainer /Coach: Joe McGrath.