The Echo Sport Podcast: Picking the top three teams in every grade of Cork GAA

THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, is here to keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

We're delighted to have them on board as our main sponsor for the club podcast. Every Tuesday morning on Echolive.ie/Podcast/ and all the podcast platforms, we’ll be breaking down the key games, working through the major talking points and previewing the matches you need to catch on the Cork GAA club scene.

Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley, Barry O’Mahony, Rory Noonan, and the rest of The Echo team will discuss the highs and lows of the most action-packed GAA club championships in the country and in our first episode, we're looking ahead to the opening round of the football.

There are five grades: Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A, and Premier Junior.

And with the All-Ireland final between Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday, that means there's a feast of club football on Friday and Saturday in Cork.

Whatever about our senior inter-county teams, on the outside looking in at the business end of championship, club GAA on Leeside is thriving.

The Cork County Board pulled off a remarkable overhaul of the league and championships in recent years, and with the split season providing definite dates for clubs to plan around, the group stages will be as explosive as they were since the revamp in 2020.

Denis Hurley and Barry O'Mahony had the tricky task this week of providing Echo Power Rankings for the football tiers, selecting their top three teams across the board.

Listen to see who the Echo GAA experts picked as their top three teams to beat in the PSFC, SAFC, PIFC, IAFC and PJFC levels, in order of likely champions in October. They'll be revised each week as the season unfolds.

The Echo Sport Podcast will track the action every step of the way but we also want your feedback every week to ensure we cover the exploits of the hurlers and footballers delivering at every level in every division.

Nemo Rangers fans celebrate defeating Ballincollig in 2022. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

This weekend the box-office attractions are Nemo-Ballincollig and Castlehaven-Carbery Rangers, but there are brilliant matches in Cork from junior B all the way up. You can contact us on social media or by emailing eamonn.murphy@theecho.ie.

After each round, we’ll also pick a Player of the Week, Team of the Week, and Biggest Upset every Tuesday.