Irish rugby not short on talent but power and size key at elite level

IRELAND rugby may be in rude health right now, with the conveyer belt of promising talent showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, but the one area where Ireland may struggle in the coming years is in terms of sheer size.

The top teams are only getting bigger and heavier.

Size and, in particular, weight, is not the be-all and end-all when it comes to rugby, but it certainly helps. Coaching, talent and technique are arguably more important, but, as Leinster have found out at the business end of the Champions Cup in recent years, it is hard to stop yourself being overpowered when facing the likes of 22 stone Will Skelton.

Posolo Tuilagi is the latest of the famous Tuilagi clan to make his name in rugby union. He was one of the stars of the fabulous French U20 side that comprehensively beat Ireland by 50-14 in the U20 World Rugby Championship final in South Africa on Friday.

The giant second row is still only 18, but he is already tipping the scale at 23 stone and 6 Ib and is destined for a big future.

France are fond of their ‘tractor’ second rows, as they refer to them, and they have plenty to choose from. Romain Taofifenua the Lyon second row is 21 stone, while Paul Willemse weighs more than 20. These locks tend not to be used too often at lineout time, as they can be too heavy to lift, but the ballast they offer in scrums, mauls and rucks gives France considerable power advantages over their opponents. Add the 23 stone 6 Ib of prop Uini Antonio and the pack that France will unleash at the World Cup certainly won’t be wanting for size.

They might have to wait a few years before Tuilagi is ready for senior international rugby, but they won’t have to do without while they wait, as they will have the services of another giant in a few months.

Emmanuel Meafou who stands at an intimidating 6ft 8in and weighs in at 23 stone officially qualifies to play for France in December, a qualification that came just too late for him to be considered for the upcoming World Cup on French soil. Meafou was born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia, and moved to France in December 2018 to ply his trade with Toulouse. If he had travelled a couple of months earlier he would have been eligible for the World Cup, so will have to wait for the 2024 Six Nations to come around.

It is not only France who are trying to size up. South Africa will always have huge packs, while in New Zealand v South Africa this weekend, which the All Blacks won by 35-20, New Zealand gave a first cap to a player who has become the heaviest player ever to wear the famous black jersey.

Tamaiti Williams is a prop and is just shy of 22 stone, and what is perhaps more eyebrow-raising is the fact that his elevation to the All Black side has come after he has actually trimmed down, with him recently shaving 10kg off his huge frame.

LIGHT TOUCH

Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong both are recorded as weighing 19 stone 10 Ib, which makes them the joint heaviest players in the Irish squad.

Ireland powerhouse Tadhg Furlong. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

A look at the current second rows in the World Cup training squad reveals that it is a Tractor-free zone. The inexperienced Joe McCarthy is the heaviest at 18 stone 10 Ib, Iain Henderson is next at 18 stone 4 Ib, James Ryan and Kieran Treadwell are both at 18 stone 2 Ib, Ryan Baird is 17 stone 9 Ib and Tadhg Beirne 17 stone 8 Ib. There are no small men in that list, but to put it in perspective, South Africa back rower Pieter Steph du Toit is heavier than all of Ireland’s locks.

Munster have two young second rows who can hopefully step up to this level in the next few years. Edwin Edogbo is over 19 stone already at 20 years of age, with Tom Ahern not far behind. It might not be quite Tractor territory, but with every other nation’s packs just getting heavier and heavier, size really does matter, and it is an area where Irish rugby teams are already playing catch up.