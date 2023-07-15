Fast start stands to St Oliver Plunkett's in county final win over Ballyphehane

St Oliver Plunkett’s 1-10 Ballyphehane 1-9

GLORY for St Oliver Plunkett’s as they defeated Ballyphehane in the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Junior B Football Championship decider at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon.

The team based in West Cork just about deserved the win, they had the composure in the closing stages to win a cracking game. It’s the Saints' third title at this grade having won it previously in 1990 and 2007.

Heartbreak for Ballyphehane, but they have had a brilliant couple of years as their aim for back-to-back county titles ends in bitter disappointment.

This final was played in front of a huge and vocal crowd.

St Oliver Plunkett’s, aided by a strong wind in the first-half, made a dream start, straight from the throw-in, Seán O’Donovan got his hands on the bouncing ball and made a driving run and the lively forward cleverly set up Pádraig Healy and the latter blasted the ball to the back of the net to send the large St Oliver Plunkett’s supporters into raptures.

Ballyphehane had plenty of possession in the early stages, but wayward shooting let them down. The city club registered their first score after eight minutes, patient build-up play ended up with Craig Murphy popping over a beauty of a point despite being under huge pressure from the Plunkett’s defence.

Michael Keohane pointed a straightforward free in front of goal for the West Cork club until Jamie Geasley slotted over a long-range point for the Ballyphehane side.

Jamie O'Brien, Ballyphehane, closes in on Padraig Healy, St Oliver Plunkett's. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The city club weren’t affected by the early goal and were playing decent football despite playing against the wind and were very close to raising a green flag, but Cian O’Brien’s well-struck effort hit the outside of the post. Plunkett’s pushed four clear after 18 minutes courtesy of O’Donovan and Roy O’Driscoll points, 1-3 to 0-2.

Ian Dorney bisected the posts for the team in blue and white to leave just a goal between the teams. The sides were level after 21 minutes when O’Brien billowed the back of the net following a neat team move.

Cian O'Brien, Ballyphehane, scores a goal under pressure from Gary McCarthy, St Oliver Plunkett's. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Keohane sent over a long-range free as Plunkett’s, wearing their divisional jerseys, nudged ahead. In a very enjoyable game, Ballyphehane drew level, wing-back Robert Wyse splitting the posts following a driving run up the pitch from his wing-back position.

O’Brien was having a huge influence on the game, and the towering midfielder fisted the ball over the bar to give the team in blue and white the lead. Despite late Plunkett’s pressure, Ballyphehane had their noses in front at the break, 1-5 to 1-4.

On the resumption, Plunkett’s drew level through an O’Donovan fisted effort following a pass by Keohane. The second half was a slow burner with both defences on top. The teams traded the next four points, 1-7 apiece after 45 minutes. It was all set up for an enthralling final quarter and the Ahiohill team went ahead when goalkeeper Brian Walsh converted a long-range free only for Troy O’Sullivan to go down the other end to raise a white flag.

Plunkett’s netminder Walsh pointed from a placed ball once again until Aaron West levelled a highly entertaining game with five minutes remaining.

Walsh was the hero when the goalkeeper converted a close-range free a minute into injury-time which proved to be the winner despite Ballyphehane throwing everything at their opposition in the dying minutes of the contest.

St Oliver Plunkett’s will be back here next Saturday for the Junior B hurling decider against Ballyclough looking to complete the double.

Scorers for St Oliver Plunkett’s: M Keohane 0-4 (0-3 f), P Healy 1-0, B Walsh 0-3 f, S O’Donovan 0-2, R O’Driscoll 0-1.

Ballyphehane: C O’Brien 1-1, I Dorney 0-3, C Murphy, J Geasley, R Wyse, T O’Sullivan, A West 0-1 each.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: B Walsh; C Dullea, E O’Driscoll, M Kelly; R McCarthy (c), G McCarthy, N O’Driscoll; C McCarthy, D White; M Keohane, O McCarthy, P Healy; R O’Driscoll, S O’Donovan, M Collins.

Subs: D McCarthy for O McCarthy (27), S White for M Collins (40), C Lyons for D White (56).

BALLYPHEHANE: D Sweeney; T Walsh, O Sweeney (c), J O’Brien; R Wyse, J Geasley, D Moore; T O’Sullivan, C O’Brien; J Thompson, C Noonan, M Barry; A West, C Murphy, I Dorney.

Subs: E Hill for M Barry (42), B O’Leary for C Noonan (45), S Fielding for C Murphy (50), M Barry for J Thompson (53).

Referee: Jerry Kelleher (St John’s).