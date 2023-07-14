Cork boxer Cathal Crowley making great progress inside and outside the ring

CATHAL CROWLEY won his second professional boxing fight to stay undefeated against Polish opponent Patryk Polask on points in a four-round Super Middleweight contest at the Parochial Hall.

The 22-year-old from Togher had already won his first professional bout beating Veselin Vasklen at the National Stadium in Dublin by way of knockout at Light Heavyweight last November.

Crowley started boxing at the age of 11 when he joined the Spartan Boxing Club in Togher.

In his very first year made it all the way to the All-Ireland final, however, he lost a close fight.

He had a very good amateur career with the Southside Club winning two All-Irelands titles and represented Ireland in the European Games in 2017, however, he was very unlucky to get injured in his first fight to the eventual gold medal winner.

Crowley was happy with his last performance. However, he still knows that it’s early days in his career.

Cathal Crowley. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

"I was delighted to get another four rounds under my belt, however, fighting in my hometown in front of my family and friends was more special for me.

I started out in the Spartan Boxing Club and I’m so grateful for my trainers the late Dave Mannix, Paddy McSweeney and Mark Hennessy for all the hard work and advice they gave to me.

"I’m been boxing since 11 years of age and had a decent amateur career winning two All-Irelands and many other titles. I made my International debut in the European championships in 2017, but I got injured in my very first bout which was disappointing."

ENCOURAGED

Crowley decided to go professional last September after a chat with Gary 'Spike' O’Sullivan, who encouraged him to take a trip to Dublin to work out at the Celtic Warriors Gym under coach Paschal Collins.

He was making his professional debut a few weeks later at the National Stadium.

He is already training hard in Dublin for his next fight, which will take place in September with his opponent and venue being named at a later date.

His dedication is second to none as he drives to Dublin three times a week and when his at home in Cork he trains at Spartan Club.

He also works out in the Mardyke Gym under the watchful eye of the strength and conditioning coach Dave O’Connell along with his stablemate Spike.

"I’m already getting ready for my next fight which will happen in Dublin in September and hopefully with everything going well I will be fighting for a Celtic title later in the year."