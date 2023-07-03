Togher's Leanne Murphy continues to impress, winning gold in London

TOGHER'S Leanne Murphy returned to Leeside in triumph recently following her Gold Medal success at the International Harringey Cup in London.

The immensely talented young Togher BC boxer was part of an Irish International Team who did extremely well, once again illustrating the outstanding potential in Irish Female Boxing.

Leanne Murphy’s success in the English Capital is a huge boost to the talented Southside Boxer who has been nursing injuries in recent weeks.

To date Leanne Murphy has enjoyed a spectacular successful career.

Kevin Cummins congratulating Leanne Murphy on her Gold medal.

The third level education student has won multiple County and Munster Championships. She has also won seven National Titles.

Murphy represented her Country in her first Junior International against England five years ago.

To mark that occasion she was presented with an International Pennant by the Cork County Boxing Board.

In addition to her many Championships Medals, Leanne has also been a Gold Medalist at many other prestigious tournaments.

She is a boxer who is disciplined and focused and an athlete who can display talent, style and class in abundance.

Her London Gold Medal success is the icing on the cake for her Togher Boxing Club, fellow athletes and coaching staff.

As this year, the Club celebrates their 10th Anniversary as a very successful Cork Boxing Club.

While boxing is her forte, Leanne has excelled at many sports.

Accordingly, she is ideally suited to her part time job with Cummins Sports at their North Main Street branch.

Following her Gold Medal win in London Leanne was the toast of her work colleagues at Cummins Sport.

The celebrations were formally led by Kevin Cummins, the Group Managing Director.

The main picture on this page shows Kevin congratulating Leanne on her outstanding achievement.

Cummins Sport are now trading in Cork City and County for over half a century. Last year they celebrated their Golden Jubilee in business.

Kevin captained Cork’s Minor Hurlers to All-Ireland glory in 1964, and his brothers Ray and Brendan are hurling household names on Leeside.

Kevin said, “We are extremely proud of Leanne and what she has accomplished to date,” he added.

“All in Cummins Sport are delighted to warmly congratulate her and wish her continued success in her quest for further International Boxing glory."

It is no secret that Leanne Murphy’s main aspiration is to represent her Country at the Olympic Games.

To achieve this, she will engage in a four-year preparation programme.

Togher BC Training - Leanne Murphy of Togher BC, who claimed her second National Title of the year, pictured with her coaches Shane and Louise Forde at her return to training this week. Picture: Doug Minihane.

The majority of this will take place at the high performance unit in Abbetstown.

In March of this year Zair Antia the World renowned Head Coach with the Irish Elite Boxing Squad was in Cork for a Boxing Breakfast. He singled out and paid tribute to the potential of the young Leanne Murphy.

Zair said: “Leanne is a natural boxing talent, she is a very good athlete,” but quickly added, “She must continue to make the sacrifices required to make the Elite Olympic standard.

“This can be difficult, life has many challenges, but if she is fully committed and truly determined, I believe she can make the cut."

Leanne Murphy is part of a very progressive Boxing Club.

The Club has enjoyed a phenomenal record of producing multiple County Munster and All-Ireland Champions.

Togher Boxing Club has been the Cork Boxing Club of the year in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Club boasts a first class 12 personal coaching staff and can have up to 120 boxers in training on a weekly basis.

The Club is widely acclaimed for their business acumen and the pro active and efficient Committee who preside over the administration of the Club.

Amongst Leanne Murphy’s trophy cabinet are four Jack McAuliffe Gold Medals, in addition she is also a Former Winner of the very prestigious Paddy Martin Cup presented to the Champ of Champions.

Guiding Leanne through her illustrious career are her two coaches Shane and Louise Forde.

They have done a magnificent job on progressing her career. They have also served the interest of all boxers in the Club in an exemplary manner.

This married couple have also given remarkable service to the County Boxing Board. Both are qualified referee and judges and Louise is an Officer of the County Boxing Board.

Togher Boxing Club is close to a full time operation. It has an ambiance conducive to a warm welcome.

Presentation to Cork club of the year Togher B.C. L;R Shane Forde, Louise Forde, Dean O' Connell, Fergal Dennehy, Micky Olden

It is a Club of Equals with little or no distinction, and this policy is constantly monitored by club members at their weekly Committee meetings.

The Club has now completed ten years on the Cork Boxing circuit.

It is a Club, which was set up and structured on very solid foundations. Over ninety per cent of the volunteers and Committee members who started with the Club are still in situ a decade later.

Over the last ten years, Cork Boxing has enjoyed phenomenal success, at National and International level.

The Sport has equally expanded outside of the ring; its profile in the minds of the Cork sporting public has accelerated to extra ordinary heights.

Cork Boxing once again has followers all over the World and all take pride in the success of our magnificent athletes.

Leanne Murphy is an unassuming modest and talented part of the current boxing story.

The Cork County Boxing Board congratulates our latest Golden Girl.