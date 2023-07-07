Cork v Kilkenny: Linda Mellerick previews Croke Park camogie showdown

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Quarter-final: Cork v Kilkenny, Croke Park, Sunday, 1.30pm.

KILKENNY and Cork will meet in a tasty quarter-final rematch of last year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie final as part of a double-header with the All-Ireland hurling semi-final involving Kilkenny and on Sunday.

I wouldn’t think that Cork were unhappy with the draw when it was made last Saturday evening.

They don’t fear Kilkenny. A puck of a ball separated them last August, a one-point defeat, always so hard to take.

Cork did the same to them in the 2017 and ’18 finals.

That was Cork’s last championship title win. It was Cork’s slow start that ultimately cost them that title, even if a Kilkenny goal two minutes before normal time was the deciding factor.

Cork have been slow to start again in this year’s campaign. They were slow to shake Down in round two and it took 12 minutes to register their first score against a poor Clare side last weekend.

Cork battling Clare recently. Picture: Picture Brendan Gleeson

They had the lion's share of possession in the opening half against Galway in round one and only led by three at halftime.

We’ve highlighted the poor return up front this season but in their last two outings they’ve scored 6-38 and despite the weak opposition that must give them a pep in their step, greater confidence.

Kilkenny were fortunate to get a draw against Tipperary last weekend, Tipp’s wastefulness in the second half allowed Kilkenny back in despite being held scoreless for 17 minutes.

And that’s the thing with Kilkenny, you can never put them away.

Kilkenny haven’t been dazzling this year. I would say that the most consistent team has been Tipperary.

An opening round draw between Kilkenny and Wexford was a massive surprise followed by a win over Dublin and the draw with Tipp. They know they have a battle on their hands against Cork.

Denise Gaule playing inside at full-forward, normally operating out on the ’40, is a new angle this year and she caused Tipp huge problems until Mairead Eviston was switched to her. She won’t have it her own way against Libby Coppinger that’s for sure so if she starts at full-forward I don’t expect her to stay there for very long. She’s still a prominent player for Kilkenny at 32.

Cork are coming into a good period after a season plagued by injuries.

Ashling Thompson and Laura Hayes are available for selection, although it is doubtful they will start.

Katrina and Pam Mackey seem back to full fitness, Orla Cronin is coming good, and things are looking up for Cork’s management.

Katriona Mackey has had a very good campaign to date. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

But this is a big game and with huge Kilkenny support.

Is this the game where Cork will finally click or will the Cats break their hearts again?