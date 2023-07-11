Cork athletes play huge part in Irish success at Special Olympics World Games

THE Special Olympics World Games just finished in Berlin recently.

Again the Irish athletes came home with another huge haul of medals.

The 12 Cork athletes did themselves and their families proud with some amazing performances on the world stage.

The three lads from Leeds/Cope Stephen O’Leary, Sean Murphy and Thomas O’Leary brought home the gold medal in the seven-a-side soccer tournament, while Colm Monahan won gold at Badminton.

Mallow’s Special Olympics club man Cian Kelleher won the silver medal and a bronze in Kayaking.

Jennifer O’Halloran bagged two bronze medals for Gymnastics and Nicola Dwyer brought home a bronze for swimming.

Trudy Hyland, Kevin O’Connor, Pius O’Callaghan and Sarah Hyland also participated in the Golf event and all did very well in vicarious competitions.

Eoin O’Beara, the Regional Director with the Munster Special Olympics was full of praise and pride of all the athletes that donned the green jersey over the last two weeks, however, he pointed out that it wouldn’t be possible for all the amazing athletes to perform so well only for the help from their families and volunteers.

”The World Games is a life-changing experience,” Eoin said.

“There are so many inspirational stories from the Games, from the Football Team’s last-minute winner against Morrocco.

"To the determination of golfers, Trudy, Sarah and Kevin, who were challenged with four rounds of golf in 30C+ temperatures and continually stepped up to the tee box with a will to win.

Team Ireland had huge support with the largest family contingent of any of the 190 countries.

“All 12 athletes from Cork have done Ireland proud, Cork proud, their local communities proud and their family and friends proud.

"They are simply an inspiration to us all!

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who played their part in helping and supporting Team Ireland.

"We would like to thank all our volunteers who were critical in so many ways to Team Ireland especially the Cork coaches, Declan O’Connell, Mike Forde, Kelly Fitzgerald, Terry Higgins and Mags Curtin.

"A huge thanks also goes to the volunteers who caddied for the Golfers and the volunteers who supported at the Games venues.

MAGIC

“For those who have not yet experienced the magic of Special Olympics, we urge you to get involved and reach out, connect with your local club, volunteer and you too can change lives.

“Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability, but it provides athletes with far more than the physical benefits of sport. Special Olympics changes lives.

Through sport, athletes develop both physically and emotionally, they make new friends, realise their dreams, and know they can fit in.

"Special Olympics Ireland enables our athletes to achieve and win not only in sport but in life too.

“Special Olympics Ireland currently has 7,895 registered athletes participating in 16 sports in 294 affiliated clubs and groups throughout the island of Ireland.

A very happy ﻿Colm Monahan after he arrived home after winning a Badminton Gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin recently.

“About the World Summer Games Berlin 2023, Special Olympics World Games are the biggest inclusive sport events in the World.

"Team Ireland comprised of 73 athletes and competed in 12 sports from 17th to 25th June 2023.

"Team Ireland was supported by a delegation of over 60 volunteers. Berlin welcomed 7,000 athletes, 190 nations, 20,000 volunteers and 300,000 spectators in June 2023," Eoin added.