David Harrington on swapping Cork City for Fleetwood Town: 'Last 12 months have been a bit crazy' 

AS he gets ready for his first pre-season with Fleetwood Town, David Harrington’s head is still spinning as he tries to take in the last year.

One day he was doing his final year exams in UCC while trying to win the First Division title with Cork City, and then he was under the microscope as Premier League giants Everton came in to sign him.

Life went on for the goalkeeper as he had to battle a shoulder injury that needed surgery, and he joined Fleetwood at Christmas time.

Harrington has hardly had a second to take everything in, and how now he is preparing for his first pre-season under Scott Brown.

“I suppose the last 12 months have been a bit crazy in a way,” he said.

“Pre-season January/February 2022, you only have four games of football. Then you go halfway through the season and you’re doing alright. You’re playing well and full of confidence. Then, from nothing, from not being known in the game to getting my first Irish call-up.

BELIEF

“You always have self-belief. I always knew that when I got a chance, I would take it, and I worked hard to get there. And I was working hard. But you go from playing no games, then you get four games, then you start the season well and get your Ireland call-up.

“Then the rumours came about Everton, all the talk with Everton was happening. I couldn’t really process what was going on because it went from zero to 100 in the space of eight or six months. It was quite a hectic time.

“And then that thing happened with the shoulder and that was another thing that went into my mind. That had my head spinning as well. When I got the operation and signed with Fleetwood, I was able to take a step back and go: ‘Woah, that year was crazy’.

“I’ve had a look back now and I’m happy with how the last year went.”

One thing that kept him grounded through all of this was his final-year exams at UCC.

“When I was studying for my exams or I knew I had college work to do, I could go into UCC and meet my buddies who were in the same course or had exams as well,” he said.

I took a few study breaks with them and chat about normal life. I took a step back from football, knowing I was still living a normal student life as well.”

All of that is behind him now, with preseason with Fleetwood now his sole focus.

“Hopefully now I go back fully fit this pre-season and proper show what I do. When I went over in January this year, I went over as an injured player and not many people knew about me. You don’t get the same respect as a player signed from another club in England.

“You don’t really get that respect because you come from the League of Ireland, which I think is wrong.

Cork City's David Harrington and Cian Coleman celebrate with supporters after promotion. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It’s up to me now to go away on this pre-season and show them that there shouldn’t be disrespect shown to the League of Ireland, because there are good players in Ireland and the standard is as good as over in England.”

CHALLENGE

Harrington realised this as he dealt with moving to a new country while injured, which was a huge challenge.

“To be honest, it was very tough,” he said. “You go in at the start, and nobody has a clue who you are.

“Going around the training ground then with one arm, not being able to mix with the first-team lads because you’re not in training with them. You’re in the gym on your own or in the physio room.

“For the first few months it was a bit lonely and tough, mentally. Once you overcome things, you settle in.

Goalkeeper David Harrington warming up.

“It was my first time moving away from home. You had to sort everything yourself. You have to sort your own apartment, you have to sort a car, you have to start paying bills for the first time, you have to set up your electricity and your water.

“It is tough, it is a completely different world when you come away from living at home. Just shows you can’t take much for granted when you’re living with your parents.

“It was a tough start to settle in because there was a lot going on. I was fairly limited with what I could do. I couldn’t pick things up with my right arm.

“Look, it was tough at the start, but I got there in the end.”