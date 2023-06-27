Disappointment for Erin's Own, Cloyne and Aghada and hurling leagues conclude

With the regular fixture schedule in all seven divisions of the RedFM Hurling League now concluded, the make-up of the sections for 2024 is known.

All that is left is to crown the winners in each division, with those finals taking place over the weekend of July 7-9. There are trophies and prize money at stake, though in Divisions 2-7, the teams contesting the deciders are already assured of promotion to the division above for next year.

This was the first year of the new format, which is now fully decoupled from the Co-op SuperStores Hurling Championships. The difference can be seen in the fact that premier intermediate side Ballincollig finished in the top two in Division 2 and will operate in the top flight next spring. Meanwhile, their premier senior neighbours Bishopstown, who were relegated from Division 2, will be in the third tier.

Blackrock were in pole position to join Division 1 table-toppers Sarsfields in the final and they made sure of their place with a final-day win over Na Piarsaigh while nearest rivals Douglas lost to a Kanturk side that was ensuring they avoided relegation.

Killeagh had already been condemned to the drop but Carrigtwohill avoided a similar fate. Their draw away to Charleville, coupled with Erin’s Own’s defeat at home to Fr O’Neills, meant the Glounthaune side finished second from bottom on scoring difference.

The last set of games in Division 2 were merely to decide finishing positions, as it had already been determined that Glen Rovers and Ballincollig would promoted and contesting the final, while Bishopstown and Mallow were relegated regardless of what happened. Those two sides met in the final game, with Bishopstown coming out on top by 2-20 to 3-10.

In Division 3, Éire Óg got the win that was necessary to secure a berth in the final against Carrigaline, with the Ovens club winning by 1-15 to 1-13 away to Inniscarra. That left them two points ahead of Newcestown despite the Carbery side’s 0-20 to 0-16 triumph against Castlelyons. Bandon and Kilworth had already been relegated prior to the final round.

They will be swapping places with Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers, who had guaranteed themselves the top two Division 4 places with games to spare.

Despite promotion being assured, Ballinhassig were still keen to finish with a 100 percent record and they did that with a 3-16 to 1-17 win at home to Cloyne, who were relegated as a result. Kildorrery’s win over Lisgoold brought them to six points along with Milford – beaten by St Catherine’s – and Cloyne, with the East Cork club having the worst scoring difference of that trio.

Russell Rovers were assured of finishing top of Division 5, meaning that it was a battle between Cloughduv and Argeideen Rangers to join them. Those two sides met in the final round, with Cloughduv’s 2-16 to 1-17 win propelling them above the Timoleague side and into second place.

With Ballygiblin already relegated, they were joined by Aghada, who lost to Mayfield. That left them level on six points with Castlemartyr, who avoided the drop on a head-to-head record.

The Division 6 top two of Ballygarvan and Tracton had been known in advance of their final outings. Meelin finished bottom on two points with three clubs above them on four – Douglas and Na Piarsaigh avoided relegation on scoring difference with Barryroe the side to go down.

Taking their places in that section will be Erin’s Own and Glen Rovers, the top two teams in Division 7. Nemo Rangers and Valley Rovers occupied the bottom two spots and they will revert to the junior leagues.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS

Division 1: Charleville 0-15 Carrigtwohill 1-12, Blackrock 2-18 Na Piarsaigh 1-12, Kanturk 1-20 Douglas 1-18, Erin’s Own 1-15 Fr O’Neills 4-24, Sarsfields 2-21 Killeagh 2-14.

Division 2: Bishopstown 2-20 Mallow 3-10, Glen Rovers 4-21 Bride Rovers 0-20, Courcey Rovers 4-13 Newtownshandrum 1-12, Midleton 1-19 Fermoy 1-11, St Finbarr’s 3-27 Ballincollig 1-14.

Division 3: Carrigaline 0-17 Blarney 1-19, Castlelyons 0-16 Newcestown 0-20, Inniscarra 1-13 Éire Óg 1-15, Kilworth 2-19 Ballymartle 3-21, Bandon 1-16 Blackrock 1-21.

Division 4: Ballinhassig 3-16 Cloyne 1-17, Kildorrery 1-16 Lisgoold 0-15, Milford 2-12 St Catherine’s 2-14, Youghal 1-20 Aghabullogue 2-19.

Division 5: Dungourney 1-17 Ballygiblin 3-11, Midleton 3-18 Castlemartyr 1-19, Cloughduv 2-16 Argideen Rangers 1-17, Mayfield 1-21 Aghada 1-17.

Division 6: Na Piarsaigh 4-10 Douglas 0-15, Ballygarvan 0-20 Kilbrittain 0-19, Barryroe 1-13 Tracton 1-15, Sarsfields 4-18 Meelin 2-19.

Division 7: Kilshannig 1-22 Nemo Rangers 0-13, St Finbarr’s 2-16 Erin’s Own 2-17, Valley Rovers 2-12 Glen Rovers 2-27.