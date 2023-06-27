Carrigaline's Rebekah Grant thrilled to have been named FAI Football for All player of the season

SHOCKED to be nominated but absolutely ecstatic to win.

Those were the words of latest Football for All FAI winner Rebekah Grant at last weeks 33rd FAI International awards.

Twenty one year old Grant from Carrigaline won the Player of the year award for her performances with the International deaf squad and she was honoured to receive the award.

“For me, it does not matter about our disability but instead it’s a huge honour to represent our country and for me to be recognised through this award, I am very grateful,” said Grant.

“When I got the call from Ben Looney to say I had been nominated I was surprised. To be nominated made me proud and winning the award at that stage didn’t matter.

"I just love representing my country and I am delighted now to have this award on my CV.

Ballinhassig's Sophie Hurley keeps Carrigaline's Rebekah Grant away from the ball during the CWSSL GE Healthcare Senior Ladies Division 1 game at Ballea Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“The other two nominees are very talented players, Kevan O’ Rourke (Amputee) and Dillion Sheridan (CP Football).

"It is a great honour for all of us to represent Ireland and be nominated and I am proud of them also.

“It was a great moment when I was announced as the winner however a lot of credit goes to my team mates and management both at International and club level level.”

The third year MTU Tralee student has been making massive strides over the past few months and since her young player award in the European Deaf championships in Italy in October, Grant has pushed herself to become a better player and is now in great shape ahead of the World championships later this year.

“Last year, I worked hard spent a lot of the time in the gym working on my fitness ahead of the European Deaf Championship in Italy. "Because of this I scored eight goals and was awarded Women Best Young Player in the Championships.

“My team and coaches helped me be more confident, work hard, positive and passionate.

"I am constantly learning from them which helps me improve performance and skills. I remember when I wear the Ireland jersey that I am ready to fight hard and do the best I can.

"I always focus on being positive and that I believe is why I got player of the year.

“My team and I will go to World Deaf Championship in Sao Paulo Brazil this November. We can’t wait to wear the Ireland jersey again. Brazil will be an amazing experience for us.”

The awards itself was a memorable occasion as Grant got to meet some of the women who inspire her in the beautiful game.

“I saw Vera Pauw, Amber Barrett, and Courtney Brosnan from Republic of Ireland Senior Women’s Team.

Football For All International Player of the Year

"Vera was very interested about our Deaf Futsal and had heard about our success. It was a great experience to be involved with famous players and management because they are a massive inspiration to me.

“It was great that Amber knew one of my team mates Catherine Gier and although we’re all playing at different levels it’s great that we’re all supportive of each other as after all we’re all representing our country.”

Grant was the second person from Cork to pick up such an award with former Cork City player Nathalie O’Brien winning the award back in 2018 and for Grant it was an honour to be following in O’Brien’s footsteps.

“It is great to be part of deaf futsal history. Nathalie was the last person in Deaf soccer to get the award.

"Nathalie is a great player, who gives a lot of encouragement and always has a positive attitude. She inspires me. But I am also proud of four deaf people who previously got the award.

“Receiving the award I hope it can show the people who are born deaf that you are not alone and that you can still achieve high in a sport you love.

"Don’t give up on yourself but instead just follow their dream. I hope they are children out there with hearing disabilities that get the opportunity to play sport, like my family have to me all those years ago.

“I am very grateful to my family who raised me up, joined me sports and made me happy.

"I am learning independently into the hearing world. Sport has played a massive part in my happiness in life.”