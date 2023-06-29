Hectic Summer of basketball ahead for Cuff and O'Flynn

A hectic summer of basketball awaits those elite basketball players who have earned a green jersey and a plane ticket to the European Championships.

That is no different for two of Cork’s most promising young players, Daryl Cuff and Rory O’Flynn.

The guards from Blue Demons and Ballincollig have climbed the basketball ranks together, representing the Cork team before attending regional academies and Irish panels.

After years of work and dedication, Cuff and O’Flynn have earned spots in Paul Kelleher’s final squad of twelve players to travel to the FIBA U18 European Championships in Portugal in late July.

Cuff, 17, spent last season playing in Florida at Feltrim Academy where he got the chance to play against stifling competition in excellent facilities.

“This year I played against and trained with a lot of high level talent every day which has developed my game significantly.

Ballincollig Basketball Club's Rory O'Flynn is part of the Ireland U18 squad. Picture: Mike Moynihan/Ballincollig BC

“I have a better understanding of the game defensively which will translate to our Irish team this year and help to lead our team defensively.

“I have also improved as a true point-guard by training to handle the ball a lot better under pressure which was one of the main things Coach Kelleher asked me to improve upon.”

O’Flynn has made tremendous strides in his own game, derived from playing above his age grade and skill development sessions with Ballincollig.

“While I’ve predominantly been known as a shooter, I’ve worked really hard to develop my ability of finishing at the basket.

“I’ve also tightened up my on-ball defense to develop a more complete game which can only help the team at the European Championships.”

Having been involved with Kelleher’s side a year previous, Cuff is well aware of the expectations that need to be met at the international level.

“In my opinion, last year was very different because this year we have learned all of our actions and schemes a lot quicker.

“Also, I feel like we have been a lot better defensively in most of the games we have played so far, particularly at the Four Nations Tournament.

It was at this tournament in Cardiff when Cuff and O’Flynn shone brightest, aiding their team to two victories over Wales and Scotland.

While they came up short against England, the resilience shown by the side is a useful trait to be carried with them throughout the rest of the summer season.

Kelleher and his staff have constructed a testing schedule in the build-up to the main event in July, with a friendly series against Luxembourg in Carlow and a trip to Slovakia in the coming weeks.

“Preparations have been going great,” O’Flynn mentions.

“Our team chemistry is superb and we are constantly building both on and off the court.”

O’Flynn enters the fray as a product of the U17 program from a year ago, overseen by the U18 coaching staff.

Here, players were introduced to the same schemes and play styles that would be implemented should they be one of the chosen few to progress to the next level a year later.

“With this program, I have been playing as a shooting-guard who brings energy defensively and knocks down shots at the other end.

“I’m also attacking the basket a lot and finding my teammates with passes in transition.”

Five of the other ten players selected made the final cut a year previous, bringing with them the valuable experience of playing against some of the top teams from across the continent.

Aivaras Uosis of Tralee Warriors captains a side full of players from both across the country and abroad as preparations are shifted into top gear a month out from game one in Portugal.