Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 08:24

Muskerry GAA awards are back to honour top talent in the Mid Cork division

Prestigious scheme ran from 2014 until 2020 when Covid curtailed the presentations
Muskerry GAA awards are back to honour top talent in the Mid Cork division

The Cloughduv contingent at the Muskerry GAA/Auld Triangle Gala Awards Evening at Oriel Hotel. Picture: Mike English

Barry O'Mahony

THE Muskerry GAA Monthly Sports Star awards is making a return for the first time since Covid-19. The awards were a tremendous success before the pandemic, which took place from March to October in the Auld Triangle in Macroom.

The monthly awards first started back in 2014 with the main aim of promoting the Muskerry Division and highlighting outstanding performances across all GAA activities. 

From 2014 to 2019, a monthly winner was chosen from March to October, with the overall winner selected at a special end-of-season gala dinner, and it proved to be a great hit. 

It was no surprise the Monthly Sports Star awards got off the ground very quickly when there was such cooperation from everyone in Muskerry. Ballincollig’s Seán Kiely was the very first winner back in March 2014 with Éire Óg’s Daniel Goulding the last winner in October 2019. 

The Muskerry Division has so many talented GAA players and it is only right their achievements and performances are acknowledged. 

The last Muskerry GAA Gala awards night was held in January of 2020 before Covid-19 struck when Daniel Goulding was awarded the overall winner.

Just a look through the previous winners of the Muskerry GAA Monthly Sports Star awards just shows the calibre of GAA players the division has to offer and the potential it has moving forward. 

HIGH PROFILE

The first year of the awards started with a bang with some high-profile players getting deserved recognition. Fintan Goold, Paddy Kelly, current Cork senior football selector Mícheál Ó Cróinín and Rena Buckley, a legend in both codes, were among the winners in 2014.

The 2015 awards kicked off with current Cork senior hurling captain Seán O’Donoghue picking up the prize for March. Cork senior hurler Mark Coleman, who missed the current inter-county season due to an injury, has won the award twice, in March 2016 and May 2017. Coleman went on to win the overall award at the end-of-season ceremony in 2017.

Mark Coleman looks for a replacement hurley against Tipp last season. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Mark Coleman looks for a replacement hurley against Tipp last season. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The list of talented winners is endless. Eimear Scally, who last year departed the Cork Ladies football panel, has been a winner on two occasions, in August 2018 and May 2019. This is just a sample of the talent which is on offer in Mid-Cork.

After a few years away, the awards are back. The first winner of 2023 will be for the month of May and will be announced in due course. There will be six winners with the monthly awards running from May to October. The awards night will be divided equally between the Auld Triangle, Lee Valley Golf club in Ovens and the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig, with the end-of-season banquet taking place in January in the Oriel House Hotel.

Keep an eye on coverage in The Echo for the monthly award winners and exclusive interviews with the monthly award winners.

Read More

Cork U20s have the edge and swagger for senior but making the step up has never been harder

More in this section

Dramatic penalty shootout win for Knocknagree to reach Tom Creedon Cup final Dramatic penalty shootout win for Knocknagree to reach Tom Creedon Cup final
The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending
Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event
cork gaa
Duhallow hurlers get past Carrigdhoun after Premier SHC shootout 

Duhallow hurlers get past Carrigdhoun after Premier SHC shootout 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more