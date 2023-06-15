Muskerry GAA awards are back to honour top talent in the Mid Cork division

THE Muskerry GAA Monthly Sports Star awards is making a return for the first time since Covid-19. The awards were a tremendous success before the pandemic, which took place from March to October in the Auld Triangle in Macroom.

The monthly awards first started back in 2014 with the main aim of promoting the Muskerry Division and highlighting outstanding performances across all GAA activities.

From 2014 to 2019, a monthly winner was chosen from March to October, with the overall winner selected at a special end-of-season gala dinner, and it proved to be a great hit.

It was no surprise the Monthly Sports Star awards got off the ground very quickly when there was such cooperation from everyone in Muskerry. Ballincollig’s Seán Kiely was the very first winner back in March 2014 with Éire Óg’s Daniel Goulding the last winner in October 2019.

The Muskerry Division has so many talented GAA players and it is only right their achievements and performances are acknowledged.

The last Muskerry GAA Gala awards night was held in January of 2020 before Covid-19 struck when Daniel Goulding was awarded the overall winner.

Just a look through the previous winners of the Muskerry GAA Monthly Sports Star awards just shows the calibre of GAA players the division has to offer and the potential it has moving forward.

HIGH PROFILE

The first year of the awards started with a bang with some high-profile players getting deserved recognition. Fintan Goold, Paddy Kelly, current Cork senior football selector Mícheál Ó Cróinín and Rena Buckley, a legend in both codes, were among the winners in 2014.

The 2015 awards kicked off with current Cork senior hurling captain Seán O’Donoghue picking up the prize for March. Cork senior hurler Mark Coleman, who missed the current inter-county season due to an injury, has won the award twice, in March 2016 and May 2017. Coleman went on to win the overall award at the end-of-season ceremony in 2017.

Mark Coleman looks for a replacement hurley against Tipp last season. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The list of talented winners is endless. Eimear Scally, who last year departed the Cork Ladies football panel, has been a winner on two occasions, in August 2018 and May 2019. This is just a sample of the talent which is on offer in Mid-Cork.

After a few years away, the awards are back. The first winner of 2023 will be for the month of May and will be announced in due course. There will be six winners with the monthly awards running from May to October. The awards night will be divided equally between the Auld Triangle, Lee Valley Golf club in Ovens and the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig, with the end-of-season banquet taking place in January in the Oriel House Hotel.

Keep an eye on coverage in The Echo for the monthly award winners and exclusive interviews with the monthly award winners.