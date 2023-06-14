Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 08:55

Andy Farrell has wronged Munster by leaving out in-form Reds for Ireland World Cup squad

Argument is Munster’s victory came too late, but they've been playing superb rugby since beating South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, losing only five games since
Andy Farrell has wronged Munster by leaving out in-form Reds for Ireland World Cup squad

Munster’s Jean Kleyn and his son Eli after the URC victory. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Derek daly

Andy Farrell recently announced a 42-man World Cup training squad, with a lot of the players who were extremely influential in Munster’s amazing run in winning the URC title left out in the cold.

The squad reveal came only a few days after Munster’s historic win over the Stormers in Cape Town, but it did have the look of a squad that was set in stone some time ago, with current form not really considered.

The argument has been made that Munster’s victory came too late, but Munster have been playing superb rugby since the victory over South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November, with only five games being lost since.

One of the points used to explain why so few Munster players have been in the Irish squad in recent years is that they have not won any silverware or really produced in big games. 

Well, wins away from home versus Glasgow, Leinster and the Stormers to win the URC crown has well and truly put a line through that excuse.

RED-HOT

World player of the year Josh van der Flier is the only out-and-out openside in the squad, which seems bizarre. 

Farrell clearly sees Peter O’Mahony as a backup no. 7, but the Munster captain does his best stuff at blindside, and the omission of the red-hot John Hodnett was surprising.

The Rosscarbery man capped off his superb year with a man-of-the-match performance in the URC Grand Final, where also scoring the winning try. He can certainly feel extremely hard done by not being in the frame.

Patrick Campbell and John Hodnett at Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady
Patrick Campbell and John Hodnett at Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Calvin Nash’s brilliant form has been rewarded with inclusion in the squad. The big question now is whether he can leapfrog Jacob Stockdale for one of the much sought after 33 spots on the plane to France. 

Form would suggest that he should, given that Stockdale has not shown his top form for about five years now, but these selections are never as simple as that.

Mike Haley could have provided genuine cover to Hugo Keenan at fullback too, while Shane Daly, Diarmuid Barron and Jeremy Loughman also were unlucky to miss out.

And now, to the elephant in the room, the non-selection of Jean Kleyn. The second row started an incredible 24 games for Munster in the campaign just ended. Munster had huge injury issues at lock this year, but Kleyn was the constant in the engine room, with him being rolled out week after week. If one player deserves a Player of the Year award, it is him. 

His fitness levels and skillset has come on in leaps and bounds under the new coaching regime too and he is a far more accomplished player than when he last played for Ireland at the World Cup in 2019. 

The manner in which the Dublin media used him as a scapegoat for the losses at that World Cup to Japan and New Zealand, when he did not play in either game, left a bad taste in the mouth.

The recent news that Kleyn has been called up to South Africa’s training squad is great for him, but has potentially big repercussions for Munster, should he suddenly become Non-Irish Qualified.

It was a complete no-brainer that he should be in Farrell’s squad yet now he might end up playing against Ireland. South Africa have far deeper second-row resources than Ireland, so for them to call him up, when Ireland turned their noses up at him, tells a story in its own right.

Add to that the fact that Kieran Treadwell, who did not start a single game in the URC for Ulster last season, is ahead of him, and it seems like a huge error on Farrell’s part, as it seems odd that there are a number of players in the Irish squad who would not get into Munster’s match-day 23 at present.

Ireland are undoubtedly in a great position right now, as they have rode the momentum of last year’s historic series win down in New Zealand to win the Grand Slam. You just hope that the squad has not become stale, and that a fantastic opportunity to freshen it up has not just been missed.

More in this section

Dramatic penalty shootout win for Knocknagree to reach Tom Creedon Cup final Dramatic penalty shootout win for Knocknagree to reach Tom Creedon Cup final
The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending The Longshot: Time is right for Holywood ending
Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event
cork rugby
Duhallow hurlers get past Carrigdhoun after Premier SHC shootout 

Duhallow hurlers get past Carrigdhoun after Premier SHC shootout 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more