After Cork success, James Dwyer focused on delivering for Ballincollig

A SECOND All-Ireland medal in three seasons for James Dwyer.

The Ballincollig man was joint-captain of the Cork minors when they won the Munster and All-Ireland back in 2021 and the versatile hurler played a key role in Ben O’Connor’s young Rebels side as they claimed the Munster and All-Ireland trophies this year.

Club mates Tadhg O'Connell and Brian Keating also featured in the victory over Offaly in Thurles. Dwyer hasn’t had too much time to reflect though, as the 19-year-old was back in action seven days after winning the All-Ireland helping Ballincollig beat Courcey Rovers 2-24 to 1-12 in the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League and in the process gaining promotion to Division 1 for the 2024 season.

A busy but very successful couple of weeks.

“It’s still all a bit surreal to be honest with you. I know we are a couple of weeks on now but I actually haven’t had the time to sit down and reflect on it all. I am still taking it all in day by day.

James Dwyer has won All-Irelands at minor and U20 with Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"An unbelievable achievement to win the Munster and All-Ireland titles. I was lucky enough to experience that feeling with the minors two years ago and there’s no better feeling, absolutely incredible. We celebrated for a few days after the win against Offaly in the All-Ireland final and then it was back training with the club.

"It was fantastic to gain promotion last week, an unbelievable achievement for Ballincollig to get promoted to Division 1 of the Hurling League."

The 2023 inter-county season couldn’t have gone any better for the UCC student studying Finance. After being on the U20 extended panel last year, Dwyer was one of the first names on the team sheet this season.

A rock at wing-back. Dwyer will be U20 again next year.

“The season with Cork was just fantastic, I am actually lost for words. To win silverware with your county is fairy-tale stuff. Last year was disappointing and we wanted to make amends this year by simply working hard.

Ben O’Connor came in as manager and I suppose you’re always going to praise the boss after you win, but honestly Ben’s impact on us has been outstanding.

"I know it has been echoed by a number of other lads, but the game that stands out this year was the last Munster group-stage game away to Limerick.

"We were already through to the Munster final, but in fact, the game was a huge one for us. There was a few of us that played on the Cork minor team that lost to Limerick in the Munster semi-final back in 2020 and we were determined to beat them in their own backyard this year with the U20s even though it was essentially a dead rubber for us.

"My good friend Ben O’Connor got a second yellow card midway through the second half so to win that evening was huge. The game gave us the belief that we could go on and deliver silverware."

PRIORITY

The priority is Ballincollig now for Dwyer. The Village head into the PIHC brimming with confidence having achieved promotion from the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League.

Survival was the aim at the start of the season and when you looked at the teams that were in the league you could see why.

The Collig were the only Premier Intermediate club in the league so what they achieved was remarkable. Ballincollig’s championship opponents are last year’s IAHC winners Dungourney, Bandon and Noel Furlong’s Castlelyons.

“I have followed Ballincollig through the ups and downs. I can remember going to matches when I was young dreaming of wearing the green and white at adult level. The league results this season have been outstanding. Division 1 next year will be unreal.

We know championship is a totally different ball game, totally different pressure.

"We have had good league campaigns before and haven’t been able to bring the form into the championship, so it’s vital we change that this year. It will be a very tough championship group, but look we have Dungourney first up, it’s vital we start on a positive note."

Dwyer’s father Danny is back in charge of the Collig hurlers this year. Dwyer’s uncle John is also on the sideline as coach.

So what’s it like having family on the line?

"It’s no problem really, they treat me like any other player. I have the utmost respect for them. They are so passionate about the club."