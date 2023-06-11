Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 14:13

Ballincollig hurlers seal promotion to Division 1 with big win over Courcey Rovers

Brian Keating and Cian O'Driscoll were a real handful up front for the Village as they set up a Division 2 decider against Glen Rovers
Ballincollig line up as they observe a minute of silence in memory of Teddy McCarthy before the start of win over Courcey Rovers. Picture: Larry Cummins

Barry O'Mahony

Ballincollig 2-24 Courcey Rovers 1-12 

BALLINCOLLIG have made it six wins on the bounce in the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League at home to Courcey Rovers to secure promotion. 

After defeats in the first two games, the Village have put together a run of victories and by virtue of their win over Midleton, even if they lose to the Barrs in their last outing they'll go up on the head-to-head rule. It's a remarkable achievement for Danny and John Dwyer's side, going up to the top tier in the league as a Premier Intermediate outfit.

They'll take on Glen Rovers in the Division 2 decider, while Bishopstown and Mallow have been relegated.

They were very impressive here, with Brian Keating in deadly form up front, though Courceys were short some big players including Cork senior Seán Twomey.

Brian Keating battles to hold possession. Picture: Larry Cummins
Before the sliotar was thrown in, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late, great Teddy McCarthy.

The Muskerry outfit were boosted by the return of Cork U20s Keating and James Dwyer, though Tadhg O’Connell is doing his Leaving Cert. 

A breathless start saw eight scores inside the first seven minutes. Ballincollig then scored a goal after 10 minutes when Cian O’Driscoll was the quickest to react to the bouncing ball.

The sides traded points before the Collig hit nine points without reply, some of the highest quality with the build-up play also impressive: 1-14 to 0-5 

Jerry O’Neill got Courcey’s first score in 15 minutes, but a Dave Bowen white flag on the stroke of half-time gave the Mid-Cork team a comfortable 1-15 to 0-6 lead at the interval.

David Bowen collects possession. Picture: Larry Cummins
On the resumption, Courceys did land four of the first five points with Colin Roche scoring two long-range efforts. They weren’t able to sustain their positive spell with the Collig clicking into gear again as they raised three white flags on the trot, 1-19 to 0-10 after 48 minutes. 

The game tipped along before the best player on the pitch Keating buried the ball into the back of the net following a driving run and a clever pass from Dwyer.

The sides exchanged white flags once again until the away team scored a consolation goal, O’Neill from an acute angle.

The hosts then hit the last three points, Keating with two, one from a free and a Driscoll effort as the Collig head into the last game brimming with confidence and preparing for a league final with the mighty Glen, who beat them in the opening tie of the group. 

James Dwyer fires a pass. Picture: Larry Cummins
Scorers for Ballincollig: B Keating 1-11 (0-4 f), C O’Driscoll 1-3, A Wills 0-3, P Cooney 0-2, D Bowen, J Dwyer, C Dalton, C Sexton, D O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-6 (0-5 f), J O’Neill 1-2, C Roche, DJ Twomey 0-2 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan, J Murray, C Sexton; D O’Sullivan, F Denny, B Dore; C Dalton, B Coleman; P Cooney, J Dwyer, A Wills; D Bowen, C O’Driscoll, B Keating.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for A Wills, D Horgan for D Bowen (both 59).

COURCEY ROVERS: M O’Donovan; B White, B Collins, K Collins; C Roche, F Lordan, L Collins; DJ Twomey, R O’Callaghan; S Russell, B Ryan, J O’Neill; J O’Callaghan, R Sweetnam, J McCarthy.

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

#hurling
Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event

Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event

