Academy is the latest innovation at Monkstown Golf Club

Monkstown Golf Club recently unveiled their latest development, and new practice range and teaching academy.

The golf club has invested in a number of capital projects over the past two years and the newly opened range compliments the short game area which was opened last year.

The covered range was built at the northern end of the existing practice area, maximising the potential of the 320-yard area.

Monkstown general manager Maurice O’Meara oversaw the project and while the opening date was a little bit later than planned, the finished product is a credit to the club and the team involved.

“The academy has exceeded all expectations and has been received really well by members and guests,” said O’Meara.

“The final product evolved over the course of the project plan and we are very happy with how the facility has turned out.

We have 11 covered bays and a state-of-the-art Trackman teaching studio with Capto putting analysis.

"We also have a 60-metre-wide external astro-hitting area which is perfect for group and team coaching.

"The range is nearly 320 yards long and caters for all types of shots in terms of distance.”

Monkstown PGA Professional Cian McNamara in the teaching and fitting bay at the new academy and range. Picture: Niall O'Shea

A key part of the new building is the teaching and custom fitting bay. In addition to the usual driving mats, the large room also boasts a putting lab with a large putting surface with distance and angle markings as well as holes to recreate the putting green experience. Head Professional Cian McNamara is delighted with the new facility and he has been busy adding the final touches to the teaching area. First of all delighted with our new Academy at Monkstown Golf Club.

"We wanted to create an all-inclusive facility where customers can get a lesson or custom fitting or alternatively club repairs all under one roof,” said Cian who is celebrating 10 years in Monsktown this year.

“My long-term commitment is to the golf club at Monkstown and I’m delighted that we now have a facility that is future-proof and gives us the opportunity to provide a high level of tuition, custom fitting and club repair service all under one roof.

I can say with confidence that no stone was left unturned and when projects finish and when you can honestly say ‘we got that right’ it is a nice feeling for anybody.”

Like McNamara, Maurice O’Meara is another key member of the team in Monkstown.

O’Meara joined the club just over three years ago and there has been plenty of positive developments in that time. With over 20 years in the industry, O’Meara is one of the most experienced GM’s in the country.

He was the General Manager in Killarney when they hosted the Irish Open and also worked in The Island and Dooks, as well as a stint in a corporate role with Kerry GAA.

Along with the management committee and the wider staff, O’Meara has been key to the numerous projects that have been completed.

Last year the club opened its new short game area, built next to the existing putting green.

The large chipping green has multiple levels and targets and is surrounded by practice bunkers and chipping zones.

BUSY

Not surprisingly it’s become one of the busiest spots in Monkstown.

“This is getting a huge amount of use, particularly by members particularly in the evenings after work and also as a warm-up area pre-tee-off,” said O’Meara. “The short game area in tandem with the new driving range has greatly added to the facilities and the proposition for existing and new members. We are now one of the few Clubs in the Munster region offering such an extensive range of practice and modern teaching facilities."

Monkstown has come in for widespread praise over the last 12 months, mainly due to the excellent course conditions.

Head greenkeeper Martin Travers and his team have been busy, the extensive maintenance programme incorporated a large volume sanding plan and this has ensured that Monkstown is one of the best-conditioned courses in the county. Over the past year, they have also rebuilt six tee boxes including the first and the 15th.

Monkstown has seen its membership grow steadily over the past three years and there still are a limited number of memberships available. O’Meara is confident that these will be filled in the near future.

The on-course development continues and Monkstown’s next project will be a complete bunker remodelling project. That will involve the upgrading of all bunkers, moving some fairway traps, and the reprofiling of some greenside bunkers.