Tony Considine explains why Teddy McCarthy was a GAA idol outside of Cork

WHEN the Sports Editor asked me to write something on Teddy McCarthy and the legacy he left in GAA circles, it was a big job to pay tribute to one of the outstanding legends of the games, in hurling and when football was football.

Firstly, the shock of hearing of his passing. I could not believe it, like everyone else. To do justice to Teddy McCarthy would take more than one column. You could fill the paper with his legacy alone, both as a person and as an outstanding athlete.

The first time I saw Teddy McCarthy play at senior level was when he made his championship debut for Cork in the 1986 All-Ireland hurling final against Galway. The first thing I noticed about him was how powerful an athlete he was, and he was well able to use his power, which he had to, especially against a guy the calibre of Gerry McInerney. No shrinking violet either.

That day I think he took on the Galway half-back line with no fear and plenty of confidence; no easy task when the other two players in the line were two greats as well, Tony Keady, RIP, and the great Pete Finnerty. Teddy never shied away from them. And why would he with the natural ability he had?

It took a great player to make his debut in an All-Ireland final and have a leading role in getting the victory. It was the start of his senior inter-county career but Teddy Mac took it all in his stride because he never doubted his ability to take on the world, full of confidence and full of honesty, an outstanding individual and an outstanding team player.

STEPPED UP

The bigger the occasion the better he performed. And boy did he have some big occasions. Always looked like a player who enjoyed himself, always a spring in his step, and that independence about himself. He nearly always stole the show.

I met one of his great friends and playing companions in both hurling and football, Denis Walsh, who said to me that Teddy could change the course of a game in five minutes with something extraordinary to lift everybody around him. On the field, and lift the supporters as well.

He had that presence to do things like that. And as Denis said to me, 'Many is the time he did that for Cork in both codes...' Denis, who also managed Cork, was visibly very upset with one of his great teammates gone to the other side.

Denis is the same age as Teddy, and had very happy memories in the dressing room with such a wonderful character. I'm sure all of the Cork players are the same. The craic was good too as Teddy was always up for something. I'd say the nights out were very enjoyable, especially after victories!

As Denis said: "Teddy was a born winner".

Although Teddy was one of the most confident players you would ever see on a field and had great belief in himself, remember he played in eight All-Ireland senior finals in both hurling and football between 1986 and 1993, he never brought that confidence into his managerial career, which was a pity. I don't think he was cut out for management. Teddy would rather do it himself than get somebody else to do it.

But he was a brilliant club man for Sars. Many a time I met him when playing challenge games against his club.

He was always there looking out over the fence, a club man first and foremost. What a great loss to that club. What a void is left there now.

Stephen McDonagh, the great Limerick corner-back, who also played against Teddy, sent me on a recording of an interview between Teddy and Weeshie Fogarty of Kerry. Stephen said it really brought home all you wanted to know about Teddy. A real honest down-to-earth conversation between two great men.

I would urge anyone to listen to it. It is well worth doing so. They are both now in the next world, and maybe Teddy can meet another great there too, Tony Keady of Galway who also passed away too young.

Thanks for the entertainment Teddy. We all feel better after knowing you and seeing you in action. It was a pleasure.

Sympathy to all your family.