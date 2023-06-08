Cork Swimming: Isabel Kidney excels at Michael Bowles Invitational Gala

THE Michael Bowles Invitational gala is a highlight every year, as we approach the end of the season.

It offers one ‘Last Chance’ to qualify for National Age Group Championships.

Traditionally, it attracts a large entry from clubs within the city & county but also from across the Munster region.

There were some excellent performances from Sunday's Well Swimming Club and Dolphin, but the hosts, edged out a narrow victory, by just 14 points, to retain the coveted Michael Bowles Cup.

The in-form, Isabel Kidney, fresh from her outstanding performance at the Munster Long Course Championships, was in superb form again. She claimed seven victories from seven events.

In addition, the breaststroke specialist set three Munster Records. Her time of 32.57 at 50m breaststroke, reset both the Munster Junior and Senior records. In addition, she posted 1:11.19 over 100m to reset the Munster Junior record.

These times ensured that she was the swimmer closest to World Aquatic Points and so earned her the Overall Best Swimmer of the Meet.

Her seven victories also ensured that she was named Female Senior Swimmer of the Meet.

She topped an all ‘Well’ podium at 100m breaststroke, with Eva Harrington in 2nd 1:19.05 and Beth Nolan in 3rd on 1:19.41. She had 8 seconds to spare over 200m 2:41.44 with Michelle O’Shea, Dolphin in 2nd 2:49.53 and Harrington in 3rd 2:52.87 and had two seconds to spare over the sprint 50m 32.57 with Lexi Dunne, Dolphin in 2nd 34.51.

She won an IM double posting 1:06.14 over 100m with clubmates Sharon Semchiy 2nd on 1:08.23 and Nolan 3rd on 1:08.73. She touched on 2:23.82 over 200m ahead of Dolphin duo Heather Fane 2:26.74 and O’Shea on 2:31.15. Kidney also scored a double in the 50m & 100m freestyle.

The top three, all from SWSC posted sub 28 seconds over 50m with Kidney in pole with 27.29, Semchiy 2nd on 27.37 and Nolan in 3rd on 27.78. Clubmate Ellen Lee pushed her all the way over 100m, but Kidney held on to take the victory with 59.17, Lee on 59.79. Harrington completed the podium on 1:00.70.

Charlie Cassidy, Dolphin, retained the Best Senior Male award with an impressive six victories. He had a hat trick of victories in the backstroke events. He posted 2:14.51 over 200m with clubmate Ben Merrigan in 2nd on 2:15.73. Lughaidh Smyth, SWSC, completed the podium on 2:35.17.

The Dolphin duo led the 100m & 50m podiums with Cassidy on 58.73 and Merrigan on 1:00.66 for 2nd place over 100m. 27.76 yielded victory over 50m, Merrigan again in 2nd on 28.19. They were joined by Sean Bugler, completing the podium with 29.33. Cassidy was the comfortable victor at 400m IM 4:45.35 with Merrigan in 2nd on 5:01.71. His sixth victory came at 400m freestyle 4:10.33 with Bugler in 2nd with 4:12.39 and Jamie Murphy, Dolphin in third with 4:32.41.

TIED

Antonia Sech, SWSC and Mia Walsh, Limerick tied for the Best Junior Award. The Junior Male award was shared by Alex Barrett, Blackrock and Anton Nieuwoudt, Limerick. All four had six victories from six events. Sech had 7 seconds to spare at 200m freestyle 2:12.79 with Ruby Swinburne, Dolphin in 2nd on 2:19.53. Swinburne pushed her all the way over 100m free but Sech held on to clinch victory on 1:02.13 with Swinburne just behind on 1:02.19, Jenna McArdle, SWSC completed the podium with 1:04.17.

The margin was 16 seconds over 200m backstroke with Sech touching on 2:20.86 and McArdle in 2nd with 2:36.59. Mary Cassidy, Dolphin completed the podium on 2:38.57. Sech posted 1:06.21 for victory over 100m backstroke with Shauna Murphy, Dolphin in 2nd on 1:11.00 and McArdle in 3rd on 1:12.00. Her other victories came at 100m & 200m IM.

Alex Barrett favours the butterfly and distance events. He was impressive at 800m freestyle posting 9:08.23. He was equally impressive at 400m IM touching on 4:45.35 ahead of Aidan McGrath, Dolphin 5:05.72 and Josh O’Neill. SWSC on 5:21.01. It was a closer affair over 200m IM 2:20.35 with McGrath on 2:22.77 and David O’Leary, SWSC in 3rd with 2:34.18.

Barrett was comfortable over 400m freestyle, touching on 4:24.96 with Donnacha Leane, Dolphin, 2nd on 4:41.10 and O’Leary 3rd on 4:42.05. He had 13 seconds to spare over the challenging 200m butterfly 2:17.33 with Ricky Fane, Dolphin in 2nd 2:30.42 and Vincent Kopczynski, SWSC 3rd on 2:43.89. The margin was closer over 100m, Barrett on 1:01.37 ahead of the Dolphin duo Noah Switzer and Aidan McGrath on 1:04.16 and 1:05.94 respectively.