Sunday's Well Swimming Club ace Liam O’Driscoll delivers at Munster Long Course

THE three city clubs performed exceptionally well, in the junior finals at the recent Munster Long Course Championships at UL.

The outstanding performer of the championships in this age group, was Liam O’Driscoll (SWSC) with four victories and one 2nd place finish. He was the comfortable winner at the challenging 400m IM (5:21.61). Dolphin’s Tadgh O’Brien placed third on 5:36.53. O’Driscoll claimed both titles at 200m and 100m backstroke.

He led an all-Cork city podium at 200m, where he had six seconds to spare (2:26.00) over nearest rivals, Dolphin duo James McIlroy (2:32.16) and Billy Anglim (2:42.75). It was a little closer over 100m with O’Driscoll on 1:06.86 and O’Brien in 2nd with 1:08.97. His fourth victory came at 200m butterfly (2:38.94) but he settled for silver over 100m fly (1:06.72) losing out to clubmate Thomas Bugler (1:05.30).

Thomas Bugler added a second victory, in a very close battle with Tadgh O’Brien over 100m freestyle, but Bugler touched first on 1:00.26 with O’Brien on 1:00.85. The two boys also featured in the 800m freestyle final, Bugler placed 2nd on 9:41.46 with O’Brien in third on 9:46.83.

O’Brien had a busy schedule over the weekend. He was victorious at 200m IM (2:33.33), with clubmate James McIlroy in third on 2:38.15. He also claimed the sprint 50m free title, stopping the clock on 28.00. Sean Semchiy (SWSC) placed 3rd on 29.02, and placed 2nd at 400m freestyle (4:43.64).

That event was won by Phelim Hanley (Blackrock) with a very impressive time of 4:32.32. The two boys also featured on the 100m breaststroke podium. Hanley again in pole with 1:17.29 and O’Brien in 2nd with 1:20.48.

Lexi Dunne (Dolphin) and Caoilinn O’Connor (SWSC) also had busy schedules over the weekend, both girls prominent on podiums. Lexi began her campaign with victory at 400m freestyle (4:55.24). She claimed a second victory at 100m freestyle (1:02.08) with O’Connor in third on 1:04.83.

Little separated the girls at 50m free but Dunne touched for 2nd with 29.13 and O’Connor just behind in third on 29.29. Dunne claimed a second silver at 100m butterfly (1:10.72) ahead of clubmate Elin Manson in third with 1:15.43. Dunne was the bronze medallist at 200m backstroke (2:40.08), as O’Connor reached the wall ahead of her to place 2nd with 2:34.34.

O’Connor topped the podium at 200m freestyle 2:21.51 with Aoibhe Moroney (Dolphin) in 3rd on 2:28.70. She placed 2nd at 200m IM (2:42.53) and was bronze medallist at 100m backstroke (1:12.07) behind clubmate Aoife Gardiner in 2nd with 1:10.88.

SILVER

Elin Manson claimed silver at 400m IM (5:55.59) with clubmate Rene Malley in third with 6:00.73. Malley was the victor at 100m breaststroke (1:25.76) ahead of clubmate Abigeal Logan (1:26.10) and Faye Carroll (SWSC) completing the podium on 1:27.44. Carroll improved her ranking to second over 200m (3:05.49) with Logan in 3rd on that occasion (3:07.35). Aoibhe Moroney placed third in the 800m freestyle with 10:36.61.

Sonny Barrett (Blackrock) topped the 100m breaststroke on 1:39.18 with Dolphin’s Kevin Murphy in third on 1:47.52. Barrett found himself in a very close battle, with clubmate Rasmus Jakobsen in the 200m IM final, but held on to clinch 2nd place on 3:09.06 with Jakobsen agonisingly close on 3:09.10 for third. Barrett had two third place finishes, at 100m butterfly (1:35.47) and at 50m freestyle (34.02), clubmate, Lev Lobanets winning that 50m free final on 30.56. Lobanets added two silver medals at 100m backstroke (1:17.71) and 200m freestyle (2:36.09). Jakobsen won silver at 200m backstroke (3:02.53) ahead of Kevin Murphy in third on (3:10.25).

Billy Anglim placed third in the 1,500m freestyle on the opening evening (19:42.60) and James McIlroy placed third at 200m freestyle (2:20.22).

Jess Merrigan (Dolphin) was impressive and claimed victory at 200m backstroke (3:10.50) but had to settle for third over 100m (1:28.75). Laura Garcia Villa, Dolphin claimed a set of medals, with victory at 50m freestyle (33.67), silver at 100m breaststroke (1:41.81) and bronze at 100m free (1:20.90).

William Egar (Blackrock) took silver at 100m freestyle (1:12.2)8 and clubmate Aine Burke took bronze at 200m breaststroke (3:37.70).