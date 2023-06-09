Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 07:30

Douglas Golf Club to host huge European event

European Senior Men's and Senior Ladies Championships has never been staged in Ireland before
Douglas Golf Club will host the European Seniors next week. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Niall O’Shea

ALL eyes will be on Douglas as the Cork club hosts the European Senior Men's and Senior Ladies Championships. 

Douglas Golf Club General Manager John McHenry. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It’s the first time for Ireland to host the event and some of the best European senior golfers will be competing. 

Douglas General Manager John McHenry is a member of the busy team in Douglas that has been preparing for the prestigious event. The team in Douglas have been working hard to get everything into place for the event. 

“Obviously this is a very honourable occasion for Douglas to be the first club in Ireland to host the European Seniors Championships,” said McHenry. 

“We are very keen that the club is presented in the best possible condition and that the players and guests enjoy everything that our wonderful facilities have to offer both on and off the course. 

At this point, we are in the final stages of our preparation and we would like to thank all of the membership for volunteering to help in whatever way is required for Douglas to present itself on its best foot.”

Karl Bornemann will lead the local charge, the Douglas golfer struggled with an injury in the early part of the season but he was back in action in the East of Ireland last weekend in preparation for next week’s challenge. 

A modified black course will be in play, with the 18th playing as a par five. Play gets underway next Thursday, June 15 and runs through to Saturday. 

Spectators are welcome and entry is free but car parking will be limited.

Paul Curran with Teddy McCarthy 20/8/1989

