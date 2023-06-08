TopDog Golfer and Padraig Harrington support Irish Guide Dogs

TOPDOG Golfer have joined forces with Padraig Harrington to raise fund for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The Cork-based golf score app is running a unique weekend competition over the 10th and 11th of June and there’s a chance to win some great prizes including a Wilson tour bag signed by Padraig Harrington.

Anyone that has watched Harrington’s golf tips online or his Twitter feed will know that he’s a dog lover.

Fresh from his second-place finish at the PGA Seniors last week, Harrington met with the team behind the novel golf competition.

“I’m delighted to be supporting the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind nationwide golf challenge, tee off and help the Irish Guide Dogs change lives,” said the three-time Major winner.

As usual with TopDog Golfer competitions, club golfers can double up on their weekend club competitions, entering the club event and also using the TopDog Golfer app to enter the Irish Guide Dogs event.

Golfers can download or sign into the app and enter online. Entries are €20 with 90% of the funds raised going directly to the charity.

LUCKY

There are prizes for the top 20 golfers with one lucky golfer winning the signed tour bag from Harrington.

The Cork headquartered charity has been linked with Roy Keane for it’s annual Guide Dog day for many years and while Harrington is a Dub, he is second generation Cork as his father Paddy came from Cork and played senior football for Cork in the 1950s before moving to Dublin.

The Guide Dogs, which was founded in Cork in 1976, currently has over 400 assistance and guide dog clients all over Ireland and it costs over €5m a year to provide the services. Over 85% of this is from fundraising and donations, and it’s hoped that the Nationwide Golf Challenge will help meet the 2023 funding target.

Once golfers finish their weekend competition they can upload their score and track the live nationwide leaderboard.

Cork-based TopDog Golfer was launched in 2021 as an innovative way for golfers to record scores and run friendly competitions regardless of their location.

The TopGolf Golfer community in Ireland is growing with regular weekend competitions.

Founder Enda Keane, who is also the owner of Cork-based Treemetrics has been building the brand for two years and this year he has again partnered with McGuirks for a number of open competitions.

The concept behind TopDog Golfer allows groups of golfers to create their own competitions, these can be run on one course or in multiple locations.

The app provides live scoring and is free to download, and there are going to be many more events throughout the summer.