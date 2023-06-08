Monkstown's Tom Egan remembered in Baltray

Monkstown’s Tom Egan was remembered in County Louth last week, his family visited County Louth Golf Club to commemorate their late father’s record East of Ireland win at Baltray in 1962.

Egan won the East of Ireland Championship at the famous links course and also set a world record at the time of eight birdies in a row in an official competition.

With an invitation from Bridgestone Ireland, Golf Ireland’s order of merit sponsor, some of Tom’s family returned to Baltray to play the course, and to make a commemorative presentation to the Co. Louth Golf Club.

Frank Egan, who works for Bridgestone, along with two of his brothers Tom and Robert and brother-in-law Manchan presented his dad’s scorecard and framed press coverage of the win to Co. Louth’s current Captain, Ken Meegan.

“It was really special to be back in Co. Louth Golf Club to remember Tom’s win, particularly as it was preparing for the 2023 East of Ireland Championship," said Frank Egan.

"We received a really warm welcome and we’re delighted that club will now have a permanent memento of my dad’s historic win hanging on the wall,” added Frank.

Egan’s record of eight consecutive birdies ran from the second to the ninth, going out in a record 30 strokes.

The record attracted media coverage on both sides of the Atlantic and while the feat was matched a few times, it wasn’t until 2009 that Mark Calcavecchia beat the record when play in the Canadian Open.

Egan is among the 17 Cork men who have won the Irish Majors.

The Monkstown man won twice, claiming the Irish Close in 1952 in addition to the East in 1962.

EPIC

His Irish Close win in Belfast marked one of the longest finals in history, it took Egan 41 holes to win over Tramore’s JC Brown.

Egan was capped 54 times for Ireland and represented Cork in the Senior Cup and Barton Shield when Monkstown didn’t have teams at that level.

He won and Irish Senior Cup in 1963. He also won many scratch cups including the Cork Scratch Cup in 1960 and 1969, Douglas in ‘59, ‘62 and ‘67, as well as wins in Muskerry and Castletroy. Egan was destined to be a Monkstown golfer.

His father Frank was a three-handicapper and he grew up next to the 4th green in Monkstown.

Tom started playing when he was eight, and although he was not allowed to become a member of Monkstown until he was 18, he played in his first official competition when he was 17.

Speaking to Brian Keogh back in 2018, Tom remembers that competition.

“You couldn't become a member until you were 18 but when I was 17, the club had its monthly meeting and gave me a 12 handicap and I went out in the 1947 President's Prize the next day and had a 78 less 12, to win it with a 66. I was cut to nine.”

Tom passed away in 2020 at the age of 89.



