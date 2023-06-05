Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 08:06

Three reasons Cork won the All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Denis Hurley breaks down a memorable win in Thurles on Sunday
Cork players and supporters celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

WINNING EXPERIENCE

Three of the Cork starting team – captain Micheál Mullins, Ben Cunningham and Eoin Downey – were on the panel that won the 2021 All-Ireland U20 title, as well as Brian Keating, who came on as a sub against Offaly. 

On top of that, the all-conquering minor side of 2021 provided key alumni in the form of Darragh O’Sullivan, James Dwyer, Ben O’Connor, William Buckley, Diarmuid Healy and Jack Leahy.

Despite being under some pressure in the first half, Cork never panicked.

STRONG START TO SECOND HALF

Going in leading by two points at half-time after Offaly had hurled well – the Faithful County didn’t record a wide until the 32nd minute – Cork were able to take a firm grip as a 1-11 to 1-9 lead expanded to 2-17 to 1-9 before the Leinster champions scored again.

Taken with the fact that Cork scored five of the last six points in the first half, there was a total swing of 1-11 to 0-1 in 18 minutes or so of hurling.

DEFENSIVE TIGHTENING

The early switch that saw Eoin Downey take up sweeping duties was a good move by Cork and Mark Howell did well at wing-back while Darragh O’Sullivan helped to curb Adam Screeney.

The Offaly attacker didn’t receive as much possession in the second half as Cork closed off the Leinster champions’ attacking lanes – Offaly didn’t score a point from play after half-time.

Shane Kingston was superb at full-back, to the extent that Charlie Mitchell, an Offaly senior, was substituted early.

