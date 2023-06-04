Cork v Offaly U20 player ratings: Young Rebels deliver at Semple Stadium

Excellent puck-outs, mixing up with long with the pinpoint accurate out wide or to the 65. Two assists for good measure.
Had his hands full early on with Adam Screeney but after being moved to left wing-back, cut off the supply inside and used possession well.
Immense, as he has been throughout the run. An early yellow card didn’t limit his aggressive drives out to snap long deliveries. Strong in the air too.
Like Howell, he struggled initially when put on Screeney before shutting the Offaly dangerman down. Ideal option to carry out short puck-outs.
Rock solid again. Strong in the air, he broke up a pile of play in the half-back line.
Showed some flashes of his undoubted brilliance, including a few magnificent puck-out catches.
Selected at wing-back, he was swapped to the sweeper role and excelled in that deployment.
Outstanding, in the second half especially which opened with his stunning solo goal. Two assists to go with 1-1 but also covered acres of ground and tackled like a demon until the last play.
Used as a holding midfielder, rather than the hard runner we’d seen up to now. 1-2 in assists, fouled for a free and clipped a lovely point.
So good at drifting into pockets of space to thieve points, finishing with 0-4 and showing well to receive puck-outs from Saunderson. Official TG4 MVP.
Usual quota of classy points from play and frees, top-scoring with 0-10. The marquee forward all season, he didn’t disappoint here.
Hit 1-1, the goal vital at a juncture when Cork looked in trouble. He also had three assists, was fouled for a free and hoovered up dirty ball.
Lively showing at corner-forward. Didn’t hit a point but had two assists and was fouled for a free. Showed well for angled passes.
Didn’t get a huge supply of clean ball and lanced over a fine point and worked very hard.
Returning from injury, he was back to his lethal best.
Grabbed 0-4 from play and had the Offaly backs under pressure throughout.
All five Cork subs came in when the game was effectively over but added energy, with O'Sullivan nailing a point and Walsh unlucky to hit a wide after a high fetch.