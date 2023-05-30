Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 09:59

Two culprits identified for Stephen Bradley abuse to be banned from Turner's Cross

The incident occurred after Cork City's 1-0 victory over Shamrock Rovers on Friday night
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

John Fallon

Cork City have vowed to impose lifetime stadium bans on two of the culprits identified so far as responsible for the vile abuse directed at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after Friday night’s game at Turner’s Cross.

Bradley's nine-year-old son Josh has received widespread support from the football community since the family decided last summer to reveal the bombshell news of a leukemia diagnosis but a few louts decided to use his illness to mock his Dad.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's nine-year-old son has been suffering from leukaemia, and following the game a group of fans directed a song at him mocking this.

Bradley has called for a liftetime ban to be implemented on the people who sang it, and added that he'll be putting a report in to gardaí about the matter.

He said: "It's disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police.

"Singing about my son... you take stick, as a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

"But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life.

"That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour."

The odious chants were hurled towards Bradley from the outdoor terrace part of the Corner Flag Pub, which overlooks the pitch, 40 minutes after Cork City’s 1-0 win over the league champions. 

The establishment said in their statement on Saturday that the customers had entered their premises following the game.

A general view inside the Turner's Cross stadium 

While Gardaí on Sunday confirmed to the Irish Examiner that officers at Bridewell station were aware of an incident and enquiries are ongoing, Cork City are busily taking their own action.

Speaking to Red FM, club owner Dermot Usher said that two of the accused had admitted to their involvement while the culpability or otherwise of a third suspect was being ascertained.

He said the club would be issuing the bans for home games but didn’t have jurisdiction for away games. 

That would be a matter for the FAI and other clubs.

Usher also confirmed that once this matter is concluded they will investigate separate alleged chants during the game against a Shamrock Rovers player over a personal matter. 

They have in place a GoPro camera inside the stadium alongside CCTV.

Meanwhile, the Other Three Amigos, the unofficial podcast run by club supporters, have this morning, with the approval of the Bradley family, set up an online fundraiser for two charities connected with children's cancer.

Donations so far have reached four figures.

