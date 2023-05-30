Former Cork City striker Graham Cummins settling into life after sport

THE fear of uncertainty of what the future would hold while playing football was a constant dread for former Cork City player Graham Cummins.

But instead of waiting and wondering, the father of two believed education was the correct pathway, With an honours degree in Business secured while playing with City, he progressed soon after he hung up the boots and now he awaits the results of his Post Masters in Education from UCC.

The hope is he'll take up a teaching role in the new school year.

The former striker always hoped to stay involved in football at some capacity but the usual routes of coaching or refereeing were not priority for him.

Here he tells us about his fear of uncertainty and the importance of securing a proper, more secure career to help raise his young family.

“When I came to the end of my playing career, I wasn’t fit and I was injured a lot and I felt when I was offered a full time job, I had to take it as at the time we had a six-month-old baby girl. She's now over three and I also have a five-month-old baby boy,” said Cummins.

“Maybe getting involved coaching with underage teams would be of interest however to be honest I couldn’t go through that experience again of devoting so much time to football and then having the uncertainty of what was next.

“Like most players when finishing up playing football, I would loved to have done my coaching badges but they were very expensive and then I always had that fear of uncertainty.

"I had already experienced it as a player not knowing year to year if you’d be let go at any time and I didn’t want to go through that again as a manager. I just felt I didn’t need that stress in my life and that’s why I changed my mindset.

Since I’ve hung up my boots I’ve been busy to say the least. The kids are keeping me on my toes.

"And then along with the bit of writing and studying for exams, life has been hectic but hopefully it will all be worth it in the end.

“I’ve always had a huge interest in teaching. My wife is a teacher also and so in 2021 with the help of many, I decided to do a PME.

"I’ve since spent time in schools at Carrigtwohill and Rochestown and absolutely loved my time there.

"As well as teaching, I’ve coached at Rochestown and it’s been a huge learning curve. I coached alongside Steve Birmingham and I got to experience what it’s like as a manager.

"Stressful to be honest but also enjoyable and success was a huge bonus.

NEW APPROACH

“With regards to teaching, I love how the system has changed to when I was a pupil.

Nowadays it’s all about mentoring the kids and I feel having played professional football I have great experience and learned a lot that will help me as a teacher.

“When I finished playing with City and I look back on my time with them and St Johnstone, I’m glad I always kept a good relationship with both clubs as they were a massive help in me getting into UCC.

"They gave me great references and Éanna Buckley from Cork City helped me massively to get into UCC.

"It was a points system but Éanna helped me massively and I’ll always be grateful for that. It’s hard to believe I’m finished and now relying on getting a post with some secondary school.

"It was hard work but hopefully will all be worth it sooner rather than later."

Gerry McCabe celebrates the opening gaol with Graham Cummins and Stephen Napier with referee Graham Kelly at the Jerry Harris Testimonial. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Although busy with family life and trying to secure a teaching post, Cummins is enjoying playing sport at a leisurely level amongst his friends. With two potential league finals to look forward to, it could turn out to be a great year for the Douglas native in two codes.

“It’s been brilliant to be back playing soccer with Tramore and football with Nemo.

"I turned 35 in December so I became eligible for the Over 35s league and it’s been fantastic to be back playing with the lads in Tramore.

"Likewise I’ve enjoyed a great season with Nemo juniors and I hope we can have success with both sides which would be great to do so with friends.

"A busy year but one in which I’m thoroughly enjoying."